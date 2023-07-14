Shali Lord is "719" through and through.

Last year, the Air Academy alumnus turned veteran Women's Professional Rodeo Association barrel racer visited with a few former Kadets after she competed in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo NFR Open.

"It's fun to come back. I have lots of support from my family and friends," she said. "Last year, two of my friends from Air Academy, they came to watch. ... We met up and took pictures and it was a great time. It was fun."

As a young girl growing up in Black Forest, Lord was raised around rodeo. She participated in Little Britches Rodeo as a kid, and attended the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo many times as her father worked for the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association.

Now she's a seasoned competitor, having participated in the rodeo she grew up watching numerous times. According to the WPRA's web site, Lord's career earnings in the sport eclipse $660,000. She has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo twice in her career and won the Ram National Circuit Finals in 2007.

To get to that level of excellence, Lord spent many weekends during high school riding, she recalls.

"I was probably one of the very few that rode horses and competed in rodeos that went to Air Academy. But it was fun," she said. "I was gone a lot on the weekends and stuff like that, But I did have a lot of support from my friends."

After graduating from Air Academy in 1999, Lord attended West Texas A&M University and joined the WPRA in 2003. She now resides in Lamar.

Lord is very busy this time of year. Prior to arriving for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on Thursday, she was in Gunnison for another rodeo and will head to Westcliffe this weekend.

But she relishes the opportunity to come to Colorado Springs and the Norris Penrose Event Center for the PPOBR rodeo.

"It's a great city, the weather, the Pikes Peak or Bust is always a huge event here and they sell out every night. So it's just a great place to be and fun to grow up in," Lord said.

She competes on her horse Cece for the races. The objective of the sport is to gallop around three barrels spaced out in a triangular formation in the shortest amount of time. A penalty is added for any barrels that are knocked over. The goal is speed and control of the horse in the sharp turns.

Lord participated in this year's National Finals Rodeo Open as she hopes to return to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. She last qualified the NFR in 2019. Lord competed in the Thursday evening and Friday matinee performances, where she posted a time of 24.58 seconds Thursday and did not place in the top seven spots Friday.

Beyond her rodeo career, Lord is continuing the family legacy of growing rodeo athletes in Colorado. She rides daily and now her two children have caught the rodeo bug and have started participating in junior competitions.

"We live southeast of Lamar and we live on a ranch so we have cattle," Lord said. "And there's lots to be done on the ranch and then with the horses. I ride every day. I have two kids and they ride and they're starting to compete in the junior rodeos as well. So that makes it fun."