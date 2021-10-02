FOOTBALL
Widefield 48, Palmer 6
At Widefield: The Gladiators charged past Palmer behind a stout run game Saturday.
Junior Braydon Demattos-Burrows led the team with 87 yards on the ground. Three other Widefield rushers topped 40 yards apiece as part of its 262-yard tally.
Douglas County 26, Doherty 8
At Douglas County: The upset looked possible for the first 36 minutes, but the Spartans fell short in Castle Rock.
Doherty carried an 8-7 lead through the first half, then trailed by only five for the next 12 minutes. But, the Huskies came through in the fourth quarter behind an interception and both a rushing and passing touchdown.
Fruita Monument 47, Rampart 8
Woodland Park 19, Lamar 13
Banning Lewis Academy 41, Rocky Ford 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 7, Vanguard 2
At St. Mary’s: Senior Owen Barton netted his way to a hat-trick Saturday. Freshman Josue Gonzalez did the same, albeit with assists.
The Pirates moved to 4-6 with the win and have outscored their opponents 30-26 through the 10 contests.
Air Academy 2, Pueblo Centennial 0
Liberty 6, Palmer Ridge 2
Lamar 4, Colorado Springs School 1
SOFTBALL
Falcon 22, Northglenn 1
James Irwin 13, The Classical Academy 9
Dolores Huerta 11 Woodland Park 4
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Vista Ridge 2, Far Northeast Warriors 0
Vista Ridge 2, Green Mountain 1
St. Mary’s 2, Fort Lupton 0
Rampart 3, Fort Collins 1
St. Mary’s 2, Lyons 0
Simla 3, Peyton 0
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Fossil Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks broke free.
The three goals were a season-high, besting their previous mark of two in a win over Smoky Hill.