FOOTBALL

Widefield 48, Palmer 6

At Widefield: The Gladiators charged past Palmer behind a stout run game Saturday. 

Junior Braydon Demattos-Burrows led the team with 87 yards on the ground. Three other Widefield rushers topped 40 yards apiece as part of its 262-yard tally. 

Douglas County 26, Doherty 8

At Douglas County: The upset looked possible for the first 36 minutes, but the Spartans fell short in Castle Rock. 

Doherty carried an 8-7 lead through the first half, then trailed by only five for the next 12 minutes. But, the Huskies came through in the fourth quarter behind an interception and both a rushing and passing touchdown. 

Fruita Monument 47, Rampart 8

Woodland Park 19, Lamar 13

Banning Lewis Academy 41, Rocky Ford 0 

BOYS’ SOCCER

St. Mary’s 7, Vanguard 2

At St. Mary’s: Senior Owen Barton netted his way to a hat-trick Saturday. Freshman Josue Gonzalez did the same, albeit with assists. 

The Pirates moved to 4-6 with the win and have outscored their opponents 30-26 through the 10 contests. 

Air Academy 2, Pueblo Centennial 0

Liberty 6, Palmer Ridge 2

Lamar 4, Colorado Springs School 1

SOFTBALL

Falcon 22, Northglenn 1

James Irwin 13, The Classical Academy 9

Dolores Huerta 11 Woodland Park 4

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Vista Ridge 2, Far Northeast Warriors 0 

Vista Ridge 2, Green Mountain 1 

St. Mary’s 2, Fort Lupton 0

Rampart 3, Fort Collins 1

St. Mary’s 2, Lyons 0

Simla 3, Peyton 0

GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Fossil Ridge 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks broke free. 

The three goals were a season-high, besting their previous mark of two in a win over Smoky Hill. 