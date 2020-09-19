SOFTBALL
Widefield 15, Lewis-Palmer 5
At Widefield: After a close battle with Lewis-Palmer, Widefield broke away in the bottom of the sixth, scoring nine runs to defeat the Rangers at home.
Hannah Hall and Keionna Cruea had three RBIs for the Gladiators and Sidney Lucas added two more.
Makayla Ingram led Lewis-Palmer at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. Grace Lendt went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and Brooke Williams also hit in a run.
Pueblo Central 12, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon could not figure out Pueblo Central’s pitcher Savannah Autobee and collected just three hits in a nonconference loss Saturday.
Kassidy Randolph was responsible for the Thunder’s lone RBI. Isabelle Murphy and Stephani Debies had one hit each.
Coronado 15, Woodland Park 0
At Holmes Middle School: Addie Pakenham threw three-inning no hitter and Bailey Legere was a triple away from hitting for the cycle in a 4A/3A CSML South win over Woodland Park.
Legere, Ella Leisher and Hannah Hoffman led the Cougars with three RBIs each. Elexys Trujillo added two runs.
Coronado (10-3, 8-1) has won four straight. Woodland Park falls to 4-8 and 4-5 in league play.
Palmer 11, Mitchell 10
At Mitchell: Palmer bounced back from an early seven-run deficit against Mitchell and brought seven runs across in the fourth to tie the game at nine. Meghan Allen had a three-RBI double. The Terrors added two bonus runs in the top of the sixth and thwarted Mitchell’s walk-off attempt in the bottom of the seventh thanks to Allen's defensive effort.
With the tying run in position and two outs, Allen made a diving reach for a seeing-eye single and tossed to Jori Lawler at second for the force out.
Allen finished with three RBIs and Corina Rodriguez-Skufca added two. Bryna Lucas had eight strikeouts through seven innings of work to clinch the win.
Mitchell’s Sophia Dupris had a solid day in the circle with 10 strikeouts. Heaven Clark led the Marauders with three hits.
Gunnison 16, James Irwin 3
At James Irwin: Alexis Davenport and Ryleigh Peebles had an RBI for James Irwin, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early 11-run deficit to Gunnison.
Falcon 8, Vista Ridge 4
At Vista Ridge: Haley Hutter hit a two-run home run to lead Vista Ridge, but Falcon still came away with the nonconference win over the Wolves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Woodland Park Invitational
At Hayden Park: Mesa Ridge swept the team titles at the Woodland Park Invitational as the boys’ team placed four runners in the top five, led by race winner Sam Hunsicker who crossed the finish line in 18:59.06.
He was chased by teammates Aaron Roberds in second (19:55.28), Nathan Cournoyer (4th, 20:09.16) and Trey Trevino (5th, 20:09.16).
Woodland Park’s Andrew Graber was the top Panther to finish, placing third in 19:57.87.
The girls’ race was won by Elizabeth Carlos in 23:49.86, followed by Canon City freshman Alissa Rall in 24:49.02. Madeleine Strabala of Mesa Ridge placed third in 25:22.87, followed by two Palmer Terrors in Alita Alvarez (25:31.12) and Olivia Sheridan (25:39.41).