BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Widefield 84, Mesa Ridge 76, OT
At Widefield: Regulation wasn’t enough time to decide a winner in Saturday’s rivalry game between Widefield and Mesa Ridge. A second-quarter push by Widefield gave the Gladiators a five-point lead, which they clung to as they headed into the fourth quarter. Mesa Ridge, however, outscored Widefield 22-17 in the final frame to force overtime. Widefield had the upper hand in the extra period, outscoring the Grizzlies 12-4 for a CSML-South victory.
The win marked the Gladiators’ highest-scoring game this season. After starting the season 0-5, Widefield (3-6, 3-3) has won three of its last four. Mesa Ridge is 4-5, 2-4 in league.
Harrison 65, Coronado 63
At Harrison: Harrison outscored Coronado 28-19 in a fourth-quarter push that ultimately handed the Panthers a CSML-South victory, and snapped a three-game losing skid. Harrison is 4-6 and 3-4 in league. Coronado falls to 3-6 and 2-4 in the CSML.
Calhan 54, Kiowa 38
Peyton 73, Simla 34
Air Academy 51, Pueblo East 49
Custer County 58, Evangelical Christian 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 73, Sand Creek 42
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson led Sand Creek 24-9 at halftime before clinching a nonconference victory and the Trojans’ sixth straight win.
Sophomore Aiyana Mitchell led Fountain-Fort Carson (6-1) with 12 points and flirted with a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds. Sophomore Jada Miller had 10 points for the Trojans and Ramiah Boyd, another sophomore, scored 10. Twelve Trojan players scored, and 11 had at least three points.
Sand Creek is 5-5.
Coronado 44, Harrison 42
At Coronado: Harrison’s Amyah Moore scored 38 of her team’s 42 points in a close CSML-South loss to Coronado. She completed a double-double with 17 rebounds and also had seven steals. Faith Thornton had 10 boards for the Panthers.
Moore, a senior, averages 27.2 points and her performance Saturday marked a career-high in points.
Canon City 49, Palmer 41
At Canon City: Palmer started off slow against Canon City, facing a four-point deficit after one, but the Terrors battled back to regain the lead through the third quarter. The Tigers responded by outscoring Palmer 17-9 in the fourth to claim a CSML-South win.
Sophomore Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo led Palmer (2-3, 1-2) with 23 points.
Canon City has won seven straight and is 8-1 and leads CSML-South as the only team left undefeated.
Pine Creek 47, Pueblo East 23
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek has claimed two straight wins in which the Eagles hold opponents to fewer than 25 points. The Eagles are 6-4 following a nonconference win over Pueblo East.
Simla 44, Peyton 35
Widefield 44, Mesa Ridge 38
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 216, Air Academy 92
At Air Academy: Pine Creek won 11 of 12 events as the Eagles took down Air Academy on the road.
Pine Creek’s Amaya Porter won two individual events, touching the wall first in the 100 free in 57.10, beating teammate Sara Conroy by 0.12 seconds. Porter also won the 50 free in 25.44. Izzy Burton was also a two-time winner for the Eagles, taking first in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.36 and the 100 back in 1:02.99.
Dom Cos won the 200 IM in 2:24.38, more than six seconds in front of second-place finisher Rachel Newton of Air Academy.
Newton had the Kadets’ lone race win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.74.
Pine Creek’s Cos took second in the 100 fly with a time of 1:06.85, and Morgan Nielson won the 200 free in 2:04.19 and placed second behind Burton in the 100 back with a time of 1:05.67.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Doherty Quad
Coronado 64, Air Academy 18
Coronado 48, Doherty 29
Coronado 45, Pueblo West 28
Coronado had five wrestlers finish the day undefeated as the Cougars went 3-0.
At 126 pounds, Coronado’s Say Doe Htoo was 3-0 with a technical fall (17-2) against Pueblo West, won by fall versus Air Academy (1:48) and Doherty (4:26). Edward Delgado was 3-0 at 145 pounds with two pins and a technical fall. He won 18-1 over Air Academy, and pinned his opponent from Pueblo West in 2:29, and won against Doherty in 1:36. At 152, Ben Nagel earned a pin in just 47 seconds against Doherty, won an 8-2 decision against Pueblo West and claimed a 17-2 tech fall against Air Academy in two minutes. Mitchell Nowlan collected two pins at 170, with a fall in 47 seconds against Doherty, a pin in 3:11 against Air Academy, and earned a 9-1 major decision against Pueblo West. Elijah Border was 3-0, including a forfeit, and won by fall in his matches over Pueblo West (2:56) and Air Academy (4:44).
Doherty 54, Air Academy 30
Pueblo West 49, Doherty 24
Pueblo West 53, Air Academy 12
Doherty’s Mateo Arce earned a pair of pins against Coronado (3:54) and Air Academy, pulling out a last-second pin against the Kadets in 5:59. Zion Neville also claimed victory against local opponents, pinning his 138-pound Air Academy opponent in 1:47 and won his Coronado bout by fall in 3:23.
Doherty heavyweight Jared Bilstein went undefeated for the Spartans with a 15-0 tech fall against Coronado, a pin in 1:18 versus Air Academy and a pin in 1:40 over Pueblo West. Bilstein also competed in an extra match against a Pueblo West heavyweight, winning by fall in 2:52.