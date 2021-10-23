GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Regionals
Mountain Vista 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
FOOTBALL
Vista Ridge 10, Ponderosa 7
At Ponderosa: Junior quarterback Brayden Dorman and company only needed 10 first-quarter points.
He racked up 213 passing yards and fellow junior Brandon Hills reeled in 10 receptions for 108 of them. The Wolves only losses this year came against 4A's top combo of Pine Creek and Montrose.
Fruita Monument 42, Coronado 14
Canon City 43, Pueblo Centennial 0
The Classical Academy 42, Pagosa Springs 0
Calhan 71, Custer County 6
Peyton 24, Banning Lewis Academy 13
Colorado Springs Christian School 17, Rye 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sierra 2, Falcon 0
St. Mary’s 5, Lamar 4
Salida 3, James Irwin 2
Thomas MacLaren 2, Fountain Valley 0
The Classical Academy 1, Battle Mountain 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs School 2, John Mall 1
Colorado Springs School 2, Custer County 0
Peyton 2, Crowley County 0
Calhan 2, Crowley County 1
Calhan 2, Peyton 0
Calhan 2, Colorado Springs School 1
Peyton 2, John Mall 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Erie 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Eagle Valley 0