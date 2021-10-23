5d732991b95fd.image.jpg

GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Regionals

Mountain Vista 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1

FOOTBALL

Vista Ridge 10, Ponderosa 7

At Ponderosa: Junior quarterback Brayden Dorman and company only needed 10 first-quarter points. 

He racked up 213 passing yards and fellow junior Brandon Hills reeled in 10 receptions for 108 of them. The Wolves only losses this year came against 4A's top combo of Pine Creek and Montrose. 

Fruita Monument 42, Coronado 14

Canon City 43, Pueblo Centennial 0

The Classical Academy 42, Pagosa Springs 0

Calhan 71, Custer County 6

Peyton 24, Banning Lewis Academy 13

Colorado Springs Christian School 17, Rye 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Sierra 2, Falcon 0

St. Mary’s 5, Lamar 4

Salida 3, James Irwin 2

Thomas MacLaren 2, Fountain Valley 0

The Classical Academy 1, Battle Mountain 0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Colorado Springs School 2, John Mall 1

Colorado Springs School 2, Custer County 0

Peyton 2, Crowley County 0

Calhan 2, Crowley County 1

Calhan 2, Peyton 0

Calhan 2, Colorado Springs School 1 

Peyton 2, John Mall 0

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Erie 0

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Eagle Valley 0