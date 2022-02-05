BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 45, Air Academy 44
At Air Academy: The Kadets had it, until they didn't in a game that may have been the year's oddest.
Air Academy ran out to a 26-0 lead before allowing its first points. Then, the Wolves started to shoot — and shoot some more, their damage coming almost exclusively from outside. In the end, it was a banked 3-pointer for Vista Ridge that pulled it ahead for good.
Both teams entered the matchup 14-4, but Vista Ridge walked away with a game improvement in the PPAC race and a 15th win.
The Classical Academy 65, Cheyenne Mountain 55
Discovery Canyon at Palmer 73, Discovery Canyon 60
Mesa Ridge 89, Sierra 54
Colorado Springs Christian School 44, Lamar 38
Vanguard 56, Mitchell 50
Ellicott 50, Calhan 42
Mead 88, Falcon 64
Peyton 57, Simla 54
Liberty at Palmer Ridge 49, Liberty 46
Doherty 55, Fountain-Fort Carson 49
Evangelical Christian Academy 78, Cripple Creek 34
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 75, Harrison 24
At Harrison: Senior Brooka Jones had things rolling for the Titans Saturday.
She scored a team-high 22 points and sank three 3-pointers along the way. TCA moved to 13-2 with the win and a 5-0 mark in league. The Titans have outscored opponents 891-584.
Coronado 50, Mitchell 43
At Coronado: The Cougars rode three double-digit scorers to their ninth win in 18 tries.
Sophomore Dayshanay Bruner led the way with 14, while junior Allison Leisher (13) and Ella Leisher (11) rounded out the trio of offensive efforts. The win came despite Coronado going 1-for-16 from outside. It made up for the misses with 23 made free throws.
Holy Family 68, Sand Creek 41
Colorado Springs Christian School 48, Lamar 27
Rampart 72, Falcon 59
Mesa Ridge 76, Sierra 47
Skyline 49, Vista Ridge 46
Doherty 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 33
Liberty 82, Palmer Ridge 70
ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 11, Air Academy 3
Valor Christian 9, Lewis-Palmer 1
Aspen 8, Woodland Park 3
Resurrection Christian 3, Palmer 1
BOYS’ WRESTLING
CSML Championship
Cañon City, with 240 points, made a mark at the CSML wrestling championships, finishing in first ahead of second-place Mesa Ridge (194).
Harrison (93), Coronado (78), Woodland Park (64), Widefield (51) and Palmer (13) rounded out the league's seven finishers Saturday. The Tigers got wins in the 113, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160 and 170-pound brackets. The seven individual winners marked the highest total of any team.
Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore added to his season's accolades with a win in the 285-pound match. This after he won the same weight class at Metros. He's one of the state's favorites to win an individual title.