GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Vanguard 3, St. Mary’s 1
At St. Mary’s: Vanguard volleyball defeated St. Mary’s for the first time in program history in a 3A Tri-Peaks victory. The Pirates won the first set 26-24 before Vanguard won the following three, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21.
Aubree Lang led the Coursers with 12 kills. Elizabeth Redd had eight and Sophia Guevara had seven. Isis Rivera had five aces and Ainsley Skur had four.
St. Mary’s was led by Jillian Kellick who had 19 kills, four aces and seven blocks. Denise Rodriguez had four aces.
Vista Ridge 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Vista Ridge earned a nonconference win over Mesa Ridge in three sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.
Alexys McBride had 12 kills for the Wolves and Alexia Roberts had seven. Brooke Hand and Alexis Molia had three aces each.
Coronado 3, Canon City 0
At Canon City: Coronado retained its undefeated record with another 4A/5A CSML South sweep, this time defeating Canon City 25-14, 5-20, 25-17.
Hope Kolman had seven kills for the Tigers and Riley Reid had six.
Simla 3, Peyton 0
Liberty 3, Falcon 0
Elizabeth 3, Prairie View 2
Ellicott 3, Buena Vista 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coronado 2, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: Freshman goalkeeper Peter Frieling secured his first career shutout in a nonconference win over James Irwin.
Garrett Klein scored for the Cougars to help them to their second straight win.
Salida 1, Canon City 1 (2OT)
At Canon City: Kyle Smith netted a second-half goal to force overtime in a nonconference clash with Salida, but neither team could score in either overtime period.
Thomas Nordell had nine stops in goal for the Tigers.
St. Mary’s 6, Dolores Huerta 2
At Dolores Huerta: Owen Barton scored four goals for St. Mary’s in a nonconference win over Dolores Huerta.
Logan Sunday had a goal and an assist and Nico Ortiz also scored for the Pirates. James Clavenna had three assists and Luke Calvin and John Klein had an assist each.
David Simmons stopped seven Scorpion shot attempts.
Manitou Springs 1, Thomas MacLaren School 0
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs freshman Evan Yount scored the Mustangs’ game-winning goal in the second half, assisted by Isaiah Thomas as Manitou Springs claimed a nonconference victory over Thomas MacLaren.
Spencer McCumber had four stops in his sixth shutout win.
Ellicott 5, STEM School Highlands Ranch 0
At Ellicott: Alan Lopez and Pedro Perez had two goals each as Ellicott earned its third straight win in a nonconference victory over STEM School Highlands Ranch.
Perez, a freshman, also had an assist. Daniel Manjarrez scored and Cesar Lemus and Luis Longoria had an assist each.
Lamar 4, Vanguard 3
Colorado Springs Christian 2, Colorado Springs School 1
Liberty 2, Palmer Ridge 1 (OT)
FOOTBALL
Sand Creek 47, Denver West 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 3, Dakota Ridge 0
At Dakota Ridge: Liberty freshman Caroline Smith scored twice and assisted Kiara Casmer’s goal as the Lancers claimed a Colorado conference win over the Eagles.
Tessa Morse also had an assist and Hailey Edge had three saves in the shutout win.
Palmer Ridge 0, Colorado Academy 0
Grandview 5, Cheyenne Mountain 1