ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Coronado 1
At Sertich: After a two-week break Cheyenne Mountain came back strong earning a dominant win over Coronado to remain undefeated.
Noah Bonnett scored a hat trick for the Indians and had an assist. Colten Sell, William Wuestneck, Denton Damgaard, Nicholas Hallee, Daniel Vujcich and Garret Elder all scored the Cheyenne Mountain. Hallee had three assists and Christian Pino had two helpers.
Grant Bevan spent 34 minutes in goal and had nine saves. Jeremy Renholm had one save in 17 minutes of work.
Coronado’s Damon Loconte faced 53 shots in goal and Joe Quintana scored the Cougars’ lone goal, assisted by Jake Geronazzo and Adam Gryboski.
Mountain Vista 6, Doherty 2
At Family Sport Center: Easton St Pierre and Garrett Bogan each scored for Doherty in a 5A South loss to Mountain Vista.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 71, Widefield 57
At Sand Creek: Two Scorpions finished with 20 or more points, and two more reached double figures in their sixth straight win.
Konner Morgan led Sand Creek with 21 points and Judah Montoya was not far behind with 20. Morgan had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Markus Ramirez had 11 points and Jaidyn Hobdy added 10 for the Scorpions (9-2).
Widefield falls to 4-9.
Castle View 88, Liberty 68
At Castle View: Liberty suffered its fourth straight loss in a nonconference trouncing by Castle View.
Jordan McKay led the Lancers’ effort with 20 points, followed by Landen Dvorsky with 16, Josiah Sewell had 13 points and Kenny Barnes had 12.
McKay completed his seventh double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.
Pine Creek 62, Lewis-Palmer 56
At Pine Creek: Less than 24 hours after a triumphant win over Rampart, which put Lewis-Palmer in contention for the league title, the Rangers fell to Pine Creek in a 5A/4A PPAC clash. The Rangers led Pine Creek by four after the first quarter, but the Eagles outscored them 15-6 before halftime.
Eddie Speller led the Rangers (7-2, 4-2) with 27 points. Noah Ragsdale and Cameron Lowe had 10 points each.
With the win Pine Creek (4-8) spoiled Lewis-Palmer’s four-game winning streak, and ended its own two-game losing skid.
St. Mary’s 88, Florence 31
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s took a 31-5 lead over Florence in the first quarter of a 3A Tri-Peaks league game.
Freshman Max Howery led the Pirates with 20 points and junior Sam Howery had a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. He nearly had a triple-double with eight steals. Max Howery was close to his first career double-double with nine assists.
Luke Stockelman had 18 points and Cyrus Hernandez had 12 for St. Mary’s. Everett Ellis and John Klein had nine points each.
The Pirates are undefeated heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Classical Academy 57, Cheyenne Mountain 52
At Cheyenne Mountain: TCA was outscored 13-8 in the first quarter, but rebounded with a big fourth quarter to claim a nonconference win over Cheyenne Mountain.
The Titans (4-8) outscored CM 25-12 in the final frame to clinch the five-point win.
Brad Helton led Cheyenne Mountain (2-4) with 22 points and Blake Lewis added 10.
Sierra 64, Mitchell 28
At Mitchell: Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola led the Stallions with 18 points. Josiah Bean scored 12 and Jonathan McMiller had 10 in a 4A CSML-North victory over Mitchell.
Colorado Springs Christian 52, Banning Lewis Academy 43
Ralston Valley 73, Doherty 62
Manitou Springs 62, Ellicott 31
Vanguard 58, Woodland Park 55
Atlas Prep 61, Swallows Charter 55
Elizabeth 54, Prairie View 53
Coronado 51, Palmer Ridge 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pueblo County 39, Palmer 37
At Palmer: After a low-scoring first half, Palmer put forth a fourth-quarter comeback, but fell just short in a nonconference loss.
Trailing heading into the fourth, Palmer outscored the Hornets 18-8, but fell two points shy of forcing overtime.
Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo led the Terrors (2-6) with 14 points and Angel Risler had eight.
Cheyenne Mountain 74, Sand Creek 71
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit and claim a nonconference win over Sand Creek.
Alena San Agustin led Cheyenne Mountain with 27 points and Anila Owens had 21. Caroline Crann and Sophie Trunnell scored 10 points apiece for the Indians (4-6).
Owens also led the team with 16 rebounds for a double-double, and Trunnell also had a double-double with 10 boards.
Sand Creek falls to 5-8.
Lakewood 62, Liberty 50
At Lakewood: Taylor Gossage led Liberty with 20 points and Jacy Rohr scored 12 in a nonconference loss to Lakewood.
Ashley Zeglis led the Lancers (5-6) with 10 points.
The Classical Academy 67, Harrison 48
At The Classical Academy: TCA claimed its third straight win in a nonconference victory over Harrison.
The Panthers were led by Amyah Moore who scored 35 of her team’s 48 points. The senior also had 15 rebounds and seven steals. Faith Thornton had 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals for Harrison.
Air Academy 38, Douglas County 33
At Air Academy: Air Academy earned its sixth straight win in a nonconference victory over Douglas County, led by Brianna Sealy with 12 points, and Jessie Sims scored 10. Caitlin Kramer added nine points and neared a double-double with eight steals.
Vanguard 82, Woodland Park 32
At Woodland Park: Vanguard took a 47-15 lead over Woodland Park after the first half, and outscored the Panthers 29-8 in the third on the way to a 10th consecutive win and eighth 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
St. Mary’s 68, Florence 21
At Florence: St. Mary’s took a 23-5 lead after the first quarter, and despite being outscored 10-6 in the second, the Pirates built on their lead in the third, outscoring the Huskies 24-4 in the third, and 15-2 in the final eight minutes.
Ellie Hartman led St. Mary’s with 32 points, one shy of matching a season high. She had 18 points in the third quarter alone and nine more in the fourth. Payton Kutz scored a career-high 20 points for St. Mary’s (9-1, 7-1 3A Tri-Peaks).
Doherty 53, ThunderRidge 48
At ThunderRidge: Doherty pulled off a second-half comeback on the way to the Spartans’ eighth straight win. Trailing by six after halftime Doherty outscored ThunderRidge 32-21 in the second half for a nonconference victory.
Ralston Valley 58, Lewis-Palmer 34
Palmer Ridge 50, Coronado 41
Pueblo Centennial 61, Mitchell 43
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fountain-Fort Carson 136, Woodland Park 36
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson made school history Saturday with a win over Woodland Park, marking the program’s first undefeated season in dual competition.
The Trojans won 10 of 12 events against Woodland Park. Katia Neufeld-Barclay had a dominant performance in the 100 freestyle, with a win in 1:01.38, nine seconds ahead of the field. She also helped the 200 medley (2:09.63), 200 free (1:57.09) and 400 free (4:17.95) relay teams to victory, swimming the opening leg of each.
Jenna Krieg won the 500 free in 6:30.88, followed by Woodland Park’s Hannah Winn, who placed second in 6:42.51. Winn, a freshman, also won the 200 IM in 2:35.63, 20 seconds ahead of the field. Shaelee Havens won the 100 back for the Panthers in 1:22.49.
Fountain-Fort Carson freshman Jennifer Hazlett won the 50 free in 29.44 in a tight contest with teammate Julia Anzaldua, who placed second in 29.85.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Dolores Huerta Quad
TCA 45, Buena Vista 26
TCA 31, La Junta 24
TCA 39, Dolores Huerta 26
With a 3-0 sweep at Dolores Huerta, TCA completed the season with a 16-1 dual record.
Brendan Carroll (170 pounds), Aidan Coy (195 pounds) and Tanner Eide (220 pounds) went undefeated Saturday.
Eide had three pins, including two in under one minute. The 220-pound sophomore pinned his opponent from Buena Vista in 57 seconds, and his opponent from Dolores Huerta in 53 seconds. Eide pinned his 220-pound opponent from La Junta in 4:31.
Coy earned a pin in 1:12 versus Buena Vista, and won an 8-3 decision over Dolores Huerta Prep.
Carroll also had two pins at 170 pounds, winning in 1:23 against Buena Vista and 1:34 versus Dolores before earning a 14-8 decision against La Junta.