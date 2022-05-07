TCA names new cross country coach
The Classical Academy named Matthew Norton as Alan Versaw’s successor as coach of the highly successful Titan cross-country programs.
The Titans swept the 3A meets last fall, good for the girls’ program’s fourth straight title and the boys’ team’s seventh championship.
Versaw, who is retiring after more than 20 years coaching TCA runners, was inducted to the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
Boys' Swimming
Colorado Springs Metro League Meet
At Palmer: The Terrors (265) edged Widefield/Mesa Ridge (254) for the league title, while Coronado finished third with 196 points.
Palmer senior Isaac Collins won the 100 freestyle (50.05) and 200 individual medley (2:08.14), while Terror freshman Theo Collins took the 100 butterfly in 1:02.25. The Collins duo also helped Palmer win the 200-medley relay (1:56.49) and the 400-freestyle relay (3:49.57).
Track and Field
Black Forest League Championships
Peyton swept the meet, taking the boys' title with 196 points, while the girls won their league meet with 180 points. Thomas MacLaren School was second in the boys’ standings with 149 points, while Kiowa’s 108 points was good for second on the girls’ side.
Nathan Schluessler won 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 46.29 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:14.84, while Josh Kearse (800 meters, 2:06.77), Trevor Gregg (110 hurdles, 17.71) and Gunner Graham (high jump, 5-3) also won individual events for the Panthers.
Emme Ratliff doubled up for Peyton’s girls, winning the 300 hurdles in 52.32 and going 15-1 to win the long jump. Jordan Keairnes (100 meters, 13.79) and Tara Graham (100 hurdles, 17.52) also won races for the Panthers.
Baseball
Lewis-Palmer 20, Elizabeth 9
At Elizabeth: Daulton Johnson and Caleb Pepper led the Rangers’ big day at the plate with five RBIs apiece, while Matt Rhoades homered and drove in four runs. Pepper set a program record for triples in a season with his sixth, according to the school’s athletics Twitter account. He also tossed three scoreless innings, striking out six.
Manitou Springs 9-14, Buena Vista 2-7
At Manitou Springs: Andrew Rhoades drove in four runs and scored 3 in Game 2, as Manitou Springs swept the doubleheader to finish undefeated in Tri-Peaks League play.
St. Mary’s 15-21, James Irwin 5-3
At James Irwin: Peter Ghigleri, Cesar Martinez-Diaz and John Clune each drove in multiple runs in each game, and the Pirates used a few big innings to sweep the league doubleheader.
Falcon 13, The Classical Academy 3
At Falcon: Mason Hamlin and Zach Howe drove in three runs apiece for the Falcons. Isaiah Sadorus earned the win after allowing two runs in 4.2 innings.
Colorado Springs Christian School 17, Woodland Park 7
At Woodland Park: A seven-run fifth inning broke the game open for the Lions.
Ethan Horton and Elisiah Garner both drove in multiple runs for the Panthers.
Peyton 17-17, Dolores Huerta Prep 0-2
At Dolores Huerta Prep: AJ Lashley drove in four runs, Luke Turner drove in three more, and Peyton pitchers Evan Neumaier, Stratton Miller and AJ Kranz combined to limit the Scorpions to one hit in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep.
Evangelical Christian 15, Elbert 6
Salida 17, Florence 13
La Junta 15, Ellicott 5
Girls' Soccer
St. Mary’s 4, Palmer 3
At Palmer: Trailing at halftime, the Pirates used three second-half goals to get the win. Bailey Darneal scored twice for St. Mary’s, while Peyton Priddy and Kylie Borg added goals.
Thomas MacLaren School 7, Colorado Springs School 1
At Thomas MacLaren School: The Highlanders scored five of their goals in the second half to improve to 6-9 on the season. Kadence Christensen played a part in five of the goals, scoring four and assisting another, while Elena Withrow recorded five assists and scored a goal of her own.
The Classical Academy 2, Battle Mountain 0
At Battle Mountain: The Titans used a goal in each half to finish the regular season 9-4-1.
Falcon 10, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Seven first-half goals allowed the Falcons to finish the regular season 11-3-1.
Salida 11, James Irwin 1
Boys' Lacrosse
Denver East 20, Pine Creek 5