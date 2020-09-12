CROSS COUNTRY
Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Norris Penrose Event Center
CLASS 2A: Ellicott’s Jodzuel Juarez placed third (17:26.4) in the boys’ 2A race at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, chased by two Peyton racers, Nathan (17:51.3) and Joel Schluessler (18:10.4). St. Mary’s Dylan Brush followed in seventh at 18:27.
The Schluesslers’ efforts helped Peyton take home the team title, leading a pack of five Panthers who placed in the top 31. St. Mary’s was close behind taking second with three racers in the top 17. Jackson Neppl placed 11th (18:41.9) for St. Mary’s behind Vanguard’s top racer Matthew Campos, who edged Neppl down the stretch in 18:40.1. Lyndon Gotelaere placed 17th for the Pirates with a 19:08.4.
Thomas Maclaren had a pack of three racers place in the top 15, led by Michael Brophy in 12th (18:42.5) and Ian Osko in 13th (18:54.4). Tim Kewley took 15th for the Highlanders.
Peyton junior Eowyn Dalbec took second in the girls’ race in 19:41.3 as the top local girl.
CLASS 3A: The Classical Academy swept the 3A races, led by a dominant performance by the Titans girls who placed all five scorers in the top 10 led by Sawyer Wilson and Kennedy McDonald. Wilson crossed the line first with a time of 19:11.70, followed by McDonald in second in 19:39.1. Freshman Cassidy McDonald followed in third (20.02.3) and Sophia Valentine placed fourth in 20:06.4. Sophomore Kyra Shaner followed in eighth in 20:30 as TCA combined for an average time more than a minute faster than second-place Faith Christian.
The TCA boys’ team also took first, edging Frontier Academy by three points thanks in part to five Titan runners in the top 15.
TCA sophomore Chandler Wilburn took third (17:04.1) behind Manitou Springs’ Henry Ilyasova, who placed second in 16:57.3. Matthew Edwards was the second runner across for TCA in fifth at 17:07.7, and a pack of three Titans rounded out the top 15 placers. Nathaniel Brim took 12th (17:41.7), followed by Will Moore in 14th (17:47.5) and Ryan Flaherty 15th (17:48).
CLASS 4A: Florence senior Kylie Simshauser took second in the 4A girls with a 19:23.6, while Canon City’s Nathan Pontious was the top local finisher in the boys’ race, taking third in 16:53.2.
Battle Mountain swept the team titles.
See a recap from Friday’s Colorado Springs-area 4A race here.
CLASS 5A: Pine Creek's girls placed second in 5A at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede with three racers in the top 10. Kayla Anderson led the Eagles in seventh with a time of 20:10.7, followed by Lauren Boutelle in eighth (20:13.9) and Natalie Buchanan in ninth (20:13.9).
In the 5A boys’ race, Liberty’s Caleb Mann took second with a 16:41.4, while teammate Benjamin Townsend placed fifth in 17:06.2. Liberty’s Colin Bervig and Pine Creek’s Joshua Jester placed 12th and 13th, respectively, while Noah Schneiderman of Liberty snuck into the top 20 with a 17:55.4 to place 19th to help the Lancers take third.
SOFTBALL
James Irwin 21, Alamosa 20
At James Irwin: With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, down by one, junior Layla Paet stepped to the plate with two runners on base. She watched three pitches go by before lining up her swing, smacking a line drive to center to clinch a high-scoring walk-off win.
Paet went 4 for 5 at the plate with eight RBIs, and Natalie Peters knocked in four runs.
Sierra Finn earned the win in the circle with nine strikeouts and also had two hits and an RBI.
Niwot 8, Air Academy 6
At Barnes Softball Complex: Air Academy put together a six-run rally in the top of the sixth in an attempt to erase a seven-run deficit, but fell just shy in a tournament loss to the Cougars.
Maliyah Winn led the Kadets with two hits and two RBIs. Keely Luekeman and Mikayla Hancock also had two hits.
Mitchell 17, Sand Creek 12
At Mitchell: A seven-run inning in the bottom of the fifth helped lift Mitchell over Sand Creek in a 4A/3A CSML North win, marking the Marauders’ first victory of the season.
Sophie Dupris earned the win with eight strikeouts through 5.2 innings, and led the Marauders (1-5, 1-1) offensively, credited with three RBIs while Destiny Bruce knocked in two runs.
Sand Creek (3-6, 0-3) was led by Cai Gunn who had two hits and four RBIs.
Pueblo County Tournament
Cheyenne Mountain 15, Coronado 9
At Runyon Field: Coronado found its spark late, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the damage was already done as Cheyenne Mountain claimed its third win at the Pueblo County tournament.
The Indians held a 15-1 lead in the middle of the sixth inning, forcing the Cougars into action. Bailey Legere, Savannah Starr and Kyla Papenfuss had two RBIs each for Coronado.
Alex Long led Cheyenne Mountain with four RBIs, and Lilliana Alvidrez had two.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Palmer Ridge 4
At Runyon Field: Cheyenne Mountain took a quick six-run lead in a tournament game against Palmer Ridge, and never relinquished it.
Five Indians had multiple hits led by Audra Frickey with three hits and two RBIs. Alex Long also batted in two runs.
Brooklyn Horsley led Palmer Ridge with two hits, while Brooke Bornitz and Shayna McHugh had an RBI each.
Palmer Ridge 9, Lamar 8
At Runyon Field: Lamar scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh in an attempt to make up a seven-run deficit, but fell just short as Palmer Ridge claimed a Pueblo County tournament win.
Geneva German struck out eight batters in seven innings, including the final two batters in the seventh as Lamar aimed to complete the comeback.
Grace Smith and Brynn Short led the Bears at the plate with two RBIs each, while Brooke Bornitz, Shayna McHugh and Rian VanWinkle had two hits each.
Coronado 11, Lamar 8
At Runyon Field: After allowing Lamar to earn a four-run lead early, Coronado locked in to eliminate the deficit and ultimately clinch the win thanks to a six-run fourth inning.
Savannah Starr had three RBIs in the win and Bailey Legere had two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Hoffman collected three hits and one RBI.
Falcon 9, Pueblo County 5
At Runyon Field: Falcon held a steady lead through the first half of a game against host Pueblo County, until the Hornets began to chip away at the deficit. But Falcon responded, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth to clinch the win.
Kianna Pilling and Kylie Vandewege had two RBIs each for the Falcons. Tiffany Backenberg and Emy Fothergill knocked in one run apiece, and Cheyenne Simpson had two hits.
Pueblo West 10, Falcon 2
At Runyon Field: Savanah Massengill and Emy Fothergill were responsible for driving in Falcon’s only runs in a Pueblo County tournament loss to the Cyclones.
Mesa Ridge 7, Pueblo County 6
At Runyon Field: Mesa Ridge racked up a 7-1 lead in a tournament game against host Pueblo County, but the Hornets weren’t going down without a fight, and scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Grizzlies put a stop to the comeback just in time to seal the win.
Isabella Quintana and Haleigh Orndorff led Mesa Ridge with two RBIs each. Quintana, Orndorff and Aubree Krupp each had three hits.
Pueblo West 5, Mesa Ridge 3
At Runyon Field: The Grizzlies captured a 3-0 lead early in the team’s final Pueblo County tournament game, but the Cyclones pulled together a late-inning comeback to steal the win.
Emily Arellano, Haliegh Orndorff and Cheyenne Walker drove in a run each in the Grizzlies’ first loss of the season.
Pueblo South 4, Elizabeth 2