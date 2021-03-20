FOOTBALL
The Classical Academy 42, Northfield 0
At The Classical Academy: With just 25 athletes suited up for the season opener, The Classical Academy dominated Northfield, leading 35-0 at halftime of a 3A East matchup.
Without star running back Cade Palmer, who entered a COVID quarantine Friday night, sophomore Tj Herebic stepped in his place, and ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Matthew Segovia had 87 yards and a touchdown and Aden Timson caught a touchdown pass.
Senior Garrett Kautz had a 38-yard touchdown run to open the second half.
“It was a fun day,” said TCA coach Justin Rich. “We’ve been waiting to play football for a year and a half and it was a fun, culture win."
Harrison 40, Denver North 9
St. Mary’s 26, Roaring Fork 8
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coronado 8, Widefield 1
At Coronado: Grayson Crawford and Miguel Rios each had a hat trick for Coronado as the Cougars took down Widefield in a 4A CSML South win.
Luis Delgado and Garrett Klein also scored for the Cougars.
Lamar 2, Manitou Springs 1
At Lamar: Manitou Springs faced a two-goal deficit heading into the second half, and couldn’t close out the nonconference rally over the Savages.
Spencer McCumber scored the Mustangs’ lone goal.
Woodland Park 4, Palmer 0
At Woodland Park: Freshman Alex Vonderharr had a hat trick and Aaron Stewart scored in the Panthers’ shutout 4A CSML South win.
Freshman Andrew Graber had six saves in goal and Caden Howard had three saves in a combined shutout.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Doherty 3, Vista PEAK Prep 0
At Vista Peak Prep: Doherty won two tight sets (25-21, 26-24) to take a 2-0 lead over Vista PEAK Prep, and claimed the final set 25-15 to complete the nonconference sweep.
Maxine Esquivel led the Spartans with 11 kills and Madi Aldrich had nine. Joei Barela had eight blocks and Kryssa Moerman had five.
Simla 3, Calhan 1
Palmer Ridge 3, Pueblo County 0
Lamar 3, Ellicott 3