GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary’s 3, Manitou Springs 2
At Manitou Springs: St. Mary’s came out on top of a back-and-forth 3A Tri-Peaks battle with rival Manitou Springs. The Pirates won sets two, three and five, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12, respectively. Manitou Springs won sets one and four 25-18, 26-24.
Jillian Kellick led St. Mary’s with a season-high 24 kills. The senior also had four aces and five blocks. Kyla Barrett and Emma White had eight kills each and Peyton Priddy had five blocks and 40 assists.
Manitou Springs was led by Avah Armour with 13 kills. Katy Vance had 11 and Bella Coscetti had 10. Vance also had five aces.
Salida 3, James Irwin 0
At Salida: James Irwin lost the first 3A Tri-Peaks set to Salida 25-17, kept it closer in the final two, 25-22, 25-23, but ultimately fell to the Spartans in straight sets.
Gabby Liles had 12 kills and Kya’ Willis had 10 for the Jaguars.
Falcon 3, Pueblo Central 0
At Pueblo Central: Falcon claimed a three-set nonconference win over Pueblo Central in its third straight win 25-23, 25-29, 25-21.
Rylee Pitts led the Falcons with 12 kills and Haley Arneson had 11. Pitts and Ashton Brewer had three aces each and Kaitlyn Hall had five blocks.
La Junta 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0
Byers 3, Peyton 1
Chatfield 3, Pine Creek 0
Calhan 3, Crowley County 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Coronado 2 (OT)
At Coronado: Coronado scored a goal in the second half of a nonconference game against CSCS to force overtime, but the Lions notched a goal in the first overtime period for the win.
Luis Delgado had a goal for Coronado and Tyler Wright had eight saves in goal.
Harrison 3, Canon City 2
At Canon City: Harrison scored three goals in the first half and stopped Canon City’s second-half comeback in a 4A CSML South win over the Tigers.
Edgar Flores, Jason Santibanez and Emmanuel Sanchez each scored for the Panthers. Sanchez, Andrese Padilla and Carlos Nolasco had an assist each.
Colton Mundy and Diego Aparicio each scored for Canon City and Steele Hill had two assists.
James Irwin 9, Widefield 0
Thomas MacLaren 1, Dolores Huerta 0 (forfeit)
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 50, Sierra 0
Manual 42, St. Mary’s 18