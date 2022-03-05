BOYS' BASKETBALL
St. Mary's 92, University 66
At St. Mary's: The Pirates struck gold in the first half and crushed to a win over University.
St. Mary's outscored the Bulldogs, 51-33 in the first half before playing to a near-even tally in the final two quarters. Seniors Carson Faber (25) and Sam Howery (23) led the way in scoring. The latter also racked up 16 assists.
It will play Eagle Ridge Academy in the Great 8 for a chance to continue at the University of Denver's Hamilton Gym. All games, from now on, will be at the venue.
Resurrection Christian 53, Manitou Springs 42
Peyton 57, Mancos 28
Evangelical Christian Academy 48, Genoa-Hugo/Karval 43
Lewis-Palmer 76, Longmont 61
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Vanguard 59, Centauri 50
At Vanguard: The Coursers trailed by two heading into the final quarter but made the final minutes moot as they outscored Centauri 20-9 in the final stanza.
The win ensured Vanguard a regional championship as it now advances to the Great 8 of state to face crosstown foe Colorado Springs Christian. The have met twice this year, with the Coursers coming out on top both times, albeit by single-digit margins.
Colorado Springs Christian 33, Pagosa Springs 22
St. Mary's 63, Lutheran 53
Peyton 36, Sedgewick County 34