ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Mountain Vista: The Golden Eagles scored two second-period goals and shut out Lewis-Palmer 2-0. This was the Rangers first game of the season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 62, Widefield 46
Harrison (2-2) trailed by four points at the half, before outscoring Widefield (2-2) by 20 points in the second half to secure the victory.
The Classical Academy 51, Pueblo Centennial 38
At TCA: The Classical Academy (1-2) jumped out to a 14-point lead over Pueblo Centennial (0-3) in the first quarter and held onto the advantage despite only scoring five points in the third period, on the way to its first win of the season.
Cañon City 45, Piedra Vista 35
Kent Denver 102, Woodland Park 56
At Kent Denver: The Sun Devils (2-0) blew past Woodland park thanks to 31 points from Duke Benson, 23 from Ethan Levin, and 17 from Jay Royal. Kent Denver outscored Woodland Park (1-0) in every quarter, and even scored 37 points in the second.
Pueblo Central 91, Mitchell 44
Montrose 52, Palmer Ridge 37
Evangelical Christian Academy 43, Fleming 17
Lewis-Palmer 84, D'Evelyn 70
Coronado 60, Greeley West 52
At Coronado: Realiti Smith led Coronado (1-3) with 20 points, and Rayzel Cunningham added 20 as the Cougars topped Greeley West (0-3).
Faith Christian 61, Colorado Springs Christian School 28
St. Mary's 82, Manual 69
At St. Mary's: Sam Howery had 32 points 10 rebounds and nine assists as St. Mary's (3-0) topped Manual (1-1). Teammate Andon Mindrup added 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists in the win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 53, Pueblo West 49
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Jason Martinez, Antonio Martinez and James Murray each scored 11 points as Trojans (1-2) topped Pueblo West (1-2).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 51, Montrose 24
After a first quarter that saw a combined six points, Palmer Ridge outscored Montrose 47-22 the rest of the way. Katie Valdois scored 14 points, and Natali Volk added 10 in the victory.
Sand Creek 51, Vista Ridge 39
At Vista Ridge: Riley Rodriguez led Sand Creek with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Tahjianna Vinson added 14 points and a team-leading eight rebounds.
Fleming 51, Evangelical Christian Academy 21
Coronado 60, Greeley West 38
At Coronado: Allison Leisher scored 14 points, and Ella Leisher and Dayshanay Bruner each added 12.
St. Mary’s 81, Manual 32
Palmer at Fairview Tournament, 8 a.m.
Fountain-Fort Carson at Discovery Canyon, 8 a.m.