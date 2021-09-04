SOFTBALL
Sierra 8, Gunnison 5
Gunnison 11, Sierra 3
At Gunnison: The Cowboys tightened the first game with a three-run bottom of the seventh inning, but the Stallions held on. Sophomore Samantha Venegas Medina hit three doubles and knocked in five runs.
Gunnison then got hot in the second game to earn the split.
Canon City 10, Pueblo Centennial 8
At Pueblo Centennial: Trailing 7-5 at the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers made off with a fourth straight victory and improved to 6-4 overall.
Elizabeth 15, Vista Peak Prep 0 (3 innings)
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (5-2) never gave Vista Peak Prep daylight in a 10-run first inning.
Falcon 13, Pueblo East 3
BOYS’ SOCCER
Woodland Park 4, Pueblo East 1
At Pueblo East: Three second-half goals sent the Panthers (2-2) to a nonconference win over the 0-4 Eagles. Woodland Park ended a two-game skid.
Pueblo West 6, Mesa Ridge 0
At Pueblo West: Chris Campos scored twice and had a brief stint as goalie as Pueblo West (3-1-2) blanked Mesa Ridge (2-4).
Fairview 0, Rampart 0
At Rampart: Neither team found the net through two overtimes. Rampart (1-2-1) has a home game against Mountain Range up next Tuesday before finishing out the regular season against local opponents.
Lake County 5, Ellicott 2
At Lake County: Tied at 2 at the half, Lake County pulled away in the Thunderhawks’ season debut.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Doherty 3, Vista Peak 0
At Doherty: The Spartans are off to a 3-0 start after Saturday’s nonleague win over Vista Peak Prep.
2021 Grizzly Classic Tournament at Mesa Ridge
The Classical Academy 2, Fountain Fort Carson 1
The Classical Academy 2, Falcon 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 2, Mesa Ridge 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 2, Canon City 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 2, Sand Creek 0
Falcon 2, Mesa Ridge 1
Falcon 2, Widefield 0
Falcon 2, Pueblo County 1
Pueblo County 2, Widefield 0
Canon City 2, Conifer 1
Pueblo County 2, Canon City 0
Canon City 2, Sand Creek 1