BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 10, Doherty 2
At Lewis-Palmer: Cooper Ciesielski and Justin Hudson each hit home runs for Lewis-Palmer and had three RBIs each as the Rangers clinched a 4A Pikes Peak win over the Spartans.
Andrew Stuepfort had two RBIs while KJ Acevedo and Tommy Fiocchi had an RBI each.
Doherty was led by Max Diluzio with two hits.
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Pueblo West 7 (8 innings)
At Pueblo West: A seven-run third inning helped Cheyenne Mountain jump ahead after falling behind 6-0 to Pueblo West through the first two innings. The Cyclones scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth to eventually force extra innings, but Cheyenne Mountain scored in the eighth to clinch the nonconference win.
Jace Eslinger led Cheyenne with three RBIs. Denton Damgaard and Max O’Neil had an RBI each.
Air Academy 6, Pueblo Central 3
At Pueblo Central: Air Academy’s Airen Honeywood and Gunnar Nartker had three hits each to lead the Kadets to a nonconference win over Pueblo Central.
Honeywood finished with three RBIs and Nartker had two, and struck out 10 batters in five innings of work. Freshman Frank Flores pitched two innings of relief and struck out two.
Sand Creek 14, Palmer 4
At Sand Creek: Jeremy Swartz hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and put in 4.2 innings of work on the mound, striking out seven along the way to help Sand Creek to a nonconference win over Palmer.
Adam Brock hit a solo home run for the Scorpions, while Kaden Levi, Tim Newton, Brian Adams, Anthony Castro and Blayne Chapman had an RBI each.
Kody Woods had two hits for Palmer and Zach Comer had an RBI for the Terrors.
Discovery Canyon 12, Vista Ridge 7
At Vista Ridge: Discovery Canyon earned its fourth straight win with a 4A Pikes Peak victory over Vista Ridge.
Cameron Whittle hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Gavin Montoya had two RBIs for the Thunder.
Vista Ridge was led by Michael Thompson, who hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Zachari Pace had three hits, including two doubles. Sophomore Owen Glasgow struck out six batters in two innings and Chase Kessler had three strikeouts in relief.
Palmer Ridge 14, Pine Creek 12
At Pine Creek: Palmer Ridge trailed by one heading into the top of the seventh inning, and scored four runs to reclaim the lead. The Bears then held Pine Creek to a single run in the bottom of the inning to claim a 4A Pikes Peak victory over the Eagles.
Austin Rees had three hits, all home runs, to lead the Bears with six RBIs. Brayton Wilmes also hit a home run and had four RBIs. Kelenn O’Connor had three hits and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle. He finished with three RBIs.
Pine Creek’s Roenikk Hernandez, Jaron Gorsch and CJ Reid had two RBIs each.
Falcon 17, Pueblo South 2
At Falcon: Falcon continued its undefeated tear through the regular season with a nonconference win against Pueblo South.
Zach McCullough, Clayton Sanger and Nolan Adamski each hit home runs for the Falcons. Sanger led the team with five RBIs while Mason Hamlin, Adamski and AJ Castro had three RBIs each.
Nate Moorehead collected six strikeouts in three innings, and Sanger struck out the side in one inning of relief.
Through eight games, the Falcons have outscored opponents 105-5.
Calhan 5, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Hunter Gotschall pitched a no-hitter as Calhan bounced back from its first loss of the year with a nonconference win over Evangelical Christian.
Gotschall struck out 18 of 24 batters faced in a seven-inning no hitter, and had two walks. The sophomore also had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI. Aiden Jack hit a home run and had two RBIs and Logan Glaser collected three hits and an RBI.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 13, Widefield 1
At Widefield: Sydney Lasater surpassed 30 goals already this season with a nine-goal performance against Widefield – a career high.
Lasater also had two assists, while Jadyn LeDoux scored twice and had seven assists. Aleena Lucero also scored for the Scorpions.
Widefield’s Alona Cain scored, assisted by Anela Jackson.
Colorado Springs School 3, Vanguard 1
At Vanguard: Led by a pair of freshmen, Colorado Springs School claimed a nonconference win over Vanguard.
The Kodaks were led by freshmen Kaisa Dohlvik with two goals, and Mia Lybecker also scored. Whitney Richardi had two assists and Elise Layton had one. Diamon Gill had nine stops in goal for CSS.