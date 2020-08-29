CROSS COUNTRY
Peyton XC Invitational (Friday)
At Peyton: Palmer Ridge’s Colby Schultz (17:09.6) claimed the boys’ championship at the Peyton Cross Country Invitational, beating Cheyenne Mountain’s Knox Exton (17:12.9) to the finish line by just 3.3 seconds.
Air Academy’s Bethany Michalak won the girls' race in 18:56, 20 seconds ahead of the field. Teammate Ella Chura followed in fourth place in 19:51 and Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark placed fifth in 20:19.4.
The Kadet girls’ team took second behind Arapahoe, followed by Palmer Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain and Woodland Park, respectively.
Palmer Ridge won the boys’ team competition followed by Cheyenne Mountain and Air Academy.
Air Academy’s Alex Maline placed third in the boys race (17:27.20) followed by Enzo Knapp (17:27.20) and Cedar Collins (17:43.70) of Cheyenne Mountain. Palmer Ridge runners Lucas Bossinger (17:58.50) and Nate Lee (18:02.80) followed in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational
At F-FC Athletic Fields
Limon 16, Fountain-Fort Carson 4: After holding a four-run lead through the fourth inning Limon scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the invitational game in five innings.
Widefield 14, Pine Creek 5: Widefield’s bats came alive as the Gladiators claimed their first win of the season in an invitational victory over Pine Creek.
Belle Narkiewiez had five RBIs and Robyn Foster had four to lead Widefield. Kalye Newman had two hits and two RBIs.
Pine Creek went through four pitchers in the five-inning affair. Brynn Jackson, Alexis Klund and Kennedy Thomason had an RBI each for the Eagles. Jackson hit a solo home run.
Lewis-Palmer 14, Liberty 1: Lewis-Palmer’s Grace Lendt tossed a five-inning two-hitter all the while striking out seven batters and hit a home run as the Rangers claimed a victory over Liberty on Day 2 of the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.
Carissa O’Donnell and Makayla Ingram led Lewis-Palmer at the plate. O’Donnell had four hits and two RBIs, while Ingram had knocked in three runs off three hits. Lendt and Brianna LeGrotte finished with two RBIs each.
Faith Evans and Alyssah Mulcahy-Miller had Liberty’s lone hits.
Rampart 19, Doherty 1: Five Rams had a multi-RBI game led by Tarin Thomas and Brianna Jennings with three RBIs each. Jayda Randle, Hanna Benoit and Marissa Manzanares knocked in two runs apiece.
Thomas also earned the win throwing a three-hitter through four innings with four strikeouts.
Doherty’s Jasmine Weeden, Jasmine Costa and Baylie Hoogeboom had one hit.
The Classical Academy 6, Doherty 4: Natalie Wainwright hit a home run and had two RBIs to help TCA to an invitational win over Doherty.
The Titans overcame a three-run deficit early and held Doherty scoreless through the final three innings.
TCA’s Brooke Mays also had two RBIs and Morgan Mullins earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run and striking out five batters.
Pine Creek 15, Liberty 2: Pine Creek earned its first F-FC Invitational win thanks in part to an 11-run second inning and solid efforts by the top three batters, who each had two hits and multiple RBIs.
Leadoff hitter Abigail Murray led with three RBIs, while Madison Heiner and Katherine Webb had two each. Heiner also struck out three batters in the win.
Brianna Lachameier hit a two-run single to lead the Lancers.
The invitational’s first- and third-place games were postponed due to inclement weather.
SOFTBALL CONTINUED
Sand Creek 22, Palmer 11
At UCFour Diamonds: Sand Creek scored 15 runs in the top of the third inning, overcoming an eight-run deficit and then some in a nonconference win.
Palmer’s Cameron Landress, Sofia Bahr and Bryana Lucas had two RBIs each.
Eleven of Sand Creek’s runs were unearned. The Scorpions are 3-3. Palmer falls to 1-3.
Heritage 10, Air Academy 9
At Heritage: Air Academy sparked a comeback in the sixth and seventh innings looking at a seven-run deficit and scored nine runs in the final two frames, but the Kadets’ comeback fell just short in the team’s first loss of the season.
Ponderosa 10, Discovery Canyon 7
At Ponderosa: Discovery Canyon held a narrow lead the first three innings of a nonconference game, but a five-run inning by Ponderosa gave the Mustangs enough juice to clinch a win over the Thunder.
Lauren Davis led DCC (2-2) at the plate with three hits, and Sidney Bankston hit a two-run home run. Mallory Wilson, Kassidy Randolph, Isabelle Murphy and Alex Garcia had an RBI each.
Palmer Ridge 16, Woodland Park 0
At Woodland Park: Brooke Bornitz hit a grand slam and Geneva German had seven RBIs in a dominant nonconference victory over Woodland Park.
German also hit a home run and Bornitz had four RBIs. Brynn Short finished with three RBIs and the win in the circle after throwing a four-inning one-hitter, striking out five batters along the way.
Kinley Cargill had the Panthers’ lone hit.
Palmer Ridge is 3-1, Woodland Park falls to 3-4.
Broomfield Invitational
Brighton 10, Elizabeth 4
Chatfield 3, Elizabeth 2
BOYS’ TENNIS
Fountain-Fort Carson 5, Pueblo East 2