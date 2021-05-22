BASEBALL
Falcon 11, Widefield 0
At Falcon: Nolan Adamski and Gaven Schmidt combined for a one-hitter and struck out 11 in a nonconference win over Widefield.
Schmidt fanned six of eight batters faced through two innings, and Adamski had five strikeouts.
Clayton Sanger, Uriah Maestas and Mason Hamlin had two RBIs each. Hamlin had two hits, including a home run. Lane Potts and Nolan Favreau had an RBI each.
Rampart 10, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Lewis-Palmer: Rampart took an early 7-0 lead over Lewis-Palmer in a 4A Pikes Peak game, and held the Rangers off to end a four-game losings skid.
Taylor Dulaney had two hits and three RBIs, and Benji Carrington collected three hits and two RBIs to lead Rampart. Roman Valdez, Josh White and Marcus Lyons had an RBI each.
Freshman Haydn Benoit struck out five batters in 5.1 innings, and Carrington pitched 1.2 innings of relief with one strikeout.
KJ Acevedo had two hits for Lewis-Palmer, and Caleb Ralph is credited with the team’s only RBI.
The Classical Academy 10, Woodland Park 4
At Woodland Park: The Classical Academy took a 6-0 lead in the second and held Woodland Park scoreless until the sixth inning on the way to a nonconference win over the Panthers.
Woodland Park scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but couldn’t get the bats going again to complete the comeback.
Josh Babin is credited with the Panthers’ lone RBI. Mason Pyles, Parker Taranto, Trace Taranto and Cameron Chase had a one hit each.
Palmer 15, Sierra 5
At Sierra: Palmer clinched its first win of the season in a nonconference victory over Sierra.
Kody Woods had four RBIs off one hit to lead the Terrors and Mel Heim had three hits to bat in two runs. Woods and Heim combined with Adam Jolicoeur and Azden Neufeld to strike out 15 batters. Jolicoeur and Woods had five strikeouts each in two innings apiece.
Pine Creek 3, Doherty 2
At Pine Creek: Doherty scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 4A Pikes Peak loss to Pine Creek.
CJ Reid led the Eagles with a bases-clearing double to bring in all three of the Eagles’ runs. Chris Garcia struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings of work.
Pueblo South 4, St. Mary’s 3 (9 innings)
At Pueblo South: Pueblo South scored a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth in a nonconference win over St. Mary’s.
The Pirates scored three runs in the top of the first and remained scoreless from there. Pueblo South tied the game by the bottom of the third as both teams struggled to bring runs across.
Cheyenne Mountain 12, Canon City 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Following an emotional ceremony honoring a JV player killed in a car crash in October, Cheyenne Mountain defeated Canon City 12-2 in a nonconference game.
Connor Frickey led Cheyenne with four RBIs off a pair of hits, and Jace Eslinger had two RBIs. Brad Helton, Max O’Neil and Kent Chien had an RBI each.
Ben Myers pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters along the way.
Canon City was led by EZ Ortega with two hits and an RBI. Seth Newton also had two hits and pitched 4.2 innings, striking out eight.
Air Academy 4, Palmer Ridge 2
At Palmer Ridge: Air Academy held on to a narrow lead late in a 4A Pikes Peak win over Palmer Ridge to bounce back from a league loss Friday night.
Gunnar Nartker had two RBIs and James Wright hit an RBI double for the Kadets while Cody Sheets struck out 11 batters in a complete-game effort.
Pueblo East 12, Coronado 4
Crowley County 14, Ellicott 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Woodland Park 3, Coronado 1
At Woodland Park: Three second-half goals lifted Woodland Park over Coronado in a nonconference game.
Makayla Newcom and Shea Waters scored for the Panthers, and Isabella Solcum earned the win in goal.