BASEBALL
Peyton 14-10, Calhan 0-9
At Calhan: Peyton claimed a 2A/1A Black Forest sweep over Calhan to clinch the league championship as the Panthers approach the final week of the regular season.
Brennen Meyers hit 4 for 5 with three RBIs in Game 1, and struck out seven batters through four innings of work, Evan Neumaier pitched three no-hit innings of relief and struck out five batters.
Calhan’s Logan Glaser fanned nine batters through five innings in Game 1. Logan Jack and Zach Peterson were the only Bulldogs to register a hit in Game 1.
Glaser was a triple away from hitting for the cycle in Game 2 and led Calhan with four RBIs. Hunter Gotschall hit a two-run home run in Game 2 and struck out 11 batters through six innings, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Bulldogs to victory.
The Classical Academy 13-11, Sand Creek 1-1
At Sand Creek: The Classical Academy ended a five-game losing streak with a sweep over Sand Creek in a 4A/3A CMSL North doubleheader.
Ryan Howard hit two home runs and had three RBIs to lead TCA in Game 1. Teller Wilson and Vinny Miller had two RBIs each. Miller pitched six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven.
Connor Mcvay led the Titans in Game 2 with two hits and four RBIs and Wilson earned the win on the mound, striking out nine batters in five innings of work.
Adam Brock had Sand Creek’s lone RBI in Game 1 and Blayne Chapman had an RBI in Game 2.
Manitou Springs 9, Woodland Park 0
At Manitou Springs: Mustang freshman Nathan Gentzel pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and striking out nine batters in a nonconference win over Woodland Park.
Andrey Rhodes and Cade Harris had two RBIs each for Manitou Springs. Thor Flett, Jake Thomson and Gentzel knocked in one run apiece.
Woodland Park’s Derek Eckhart, Cameron Chase and Trace Taranto had one hit each.
Doherty 6, Palmer Ridge 5
At Doherty: Doherty scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the team’s second-straight walk-off 4A Pikes Peak victory.
Michael Tapia, Max Diluzio and Chase Fry each had an RBI for the Spartans. Travis Box and David Cooper had two hits each.
Josh Mills had two RBIs for Palmer Ridge and Brayton Wilmes knocked in one run.
Lewis-Palmer 6, Discovery Canyon 3
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer won its second straight 4A Pikes Peak tournament game, this time taking down Discovery Canyon.
Five Rangers had an RBI, led by KJ Acevedo and Tommy Fiocchi who had two hits and an RBI each. Braden Coe, Daulton Johnson and Blake Nelson knocked in one run each. Joshua Murphy pitched a complete game and collected eight strikeouts.
Discovery Canyon’s Coby Welty had two hits and an RBI and Alex Martidis had one RBI.
Pine Creek 13, Vista Ridge 7
At Vista Ridge: After Vista Ridge tied the 4A Pikes Peak tournament game in the bottom of the sixth, Pine Creek responded with a six-run seventh inning to reclaim the lead. Vista Ridge could not respond in the bottom of the inning as Pine Creek took the win.
Joey Taylor had three hits and four RBIs to lead Pine Creek, and Chris Gracia had a home run and three RBIs. Gracia also struck out five batters in five innings on the mound.
Charlie Marcantel, Nick Baba, Chase Kessler, Daniel Pacheco and Zachari Pace had an RBI each for the Wolves.
St. Mary’s 15, James Irwin 0
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s scored nine runs in the bottom of the third and struck out nine James Irwin batters in a 3A/2A Tri-Peaks win over James Irwin.
Colorado Springs Christian 14, Ellicott 3
At Ellicott: Caleb Smith hit a home run and had two RBIs, plus fanned 12 batters and let up just two hits in a six-inning performance on the mound for Colorado Springs Christian in a nonconference win over Ellicott.
Ben Washburn had three RBIs while Kenton Hudson and Jonathan Ragsdill had two RBIs each for CSCS.
Pueblo South 8, Widefield 1
Falcon 3, Elizabeth 2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 11, Conifer 10
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge held off a Conifer comeback in the second half to clinch a close nonconference win over the Lobos.
Mullen 12, Cheyenne Mountain 5
At Mullen: Ellie Burkett scored four goals and Haley Javernick had a goal and an assist for Cheyenne Mountain, but it wasn’t enough in a nonconference loss to Mullen.
Regis Jesuit 22, Pine Creek 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 3, Liberty 0
At D-20 Stadium: After a scoreless first half, Air Academy netted three goals in the final 40 minutes to claim a 5A/4A Pikes Peak victory to remain undefeated.
Lauren Attias had two goals and an assist and Capri Dewing had a goal and an assist for Air Academy. Emily Rodriguez earned her fifth shutout in goal.
Rye 6, Thomas MacLaren 4