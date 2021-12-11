BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pueblo Central 85, Falcon 60
A 38-point third quarter led Pueblo Central past Falcon on Saturday in a neutral-site game. With the win, Pueblo Central improves to 8-0 on the season, while Falcon falls to 4-2.
Palmer Ridge 63, Cañon City 56
Platte Valley 75, Vanguard 53
Douglas County 67, Liberty 40
At Douglas County: Jaeton Hackley's 21 points on 8-13 shooting led Douglas County past Liberty. Teammate Xander Baldessari added 12 points in the win.
Pueblo South 93, Mesa Ridge 52
Air Academy 83, The Classical Academy 54
Denver Christian 52, Peyton 47
At Denver Christian: Evan Neumeier had 17 points, Logan Nickell had 12, and Gibson Gellerman added 10 as Peyton dropped a close one to Denver Christian.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 62, Gateway 38
At Gateway: Palmer's Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo scored 42 points on 14 3-pointers as Palmer topped Gateway.
Liberal 90, Coronado 15
The Classical Academy 42, Harrison 13
Falcon 35, Weld Central 14
Platte Valley 46, The Vanguard School 38
Doherty 65, Dakota Ridge 32
Liberty 55, Douglas County 46
Mullen 66, Palmer Ridge 38
Fountain-Fort Carson 50, Pueblo South 31
Widefield 51, Pueblo County 14
Peyton 43, Denver Christian 32
Stratton 66, Calhan 8
Lewis-Palmer 52, Bear Creek 22
Brush 77, Mitchell 37
Centennial 54, James Irwin 26
ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 5, Pine Creek 2