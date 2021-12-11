BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Pueblo Central 85, Falcon 60

A 38-point third quarter led Pueblo Central past Falcon on Saturday in a neutral-site game. With the win, Pueblo Central improves to 8-0 on the season, while Falcon falls to 4-2.

Palmer Ridge 63, Cañon City 56

Platte Valley 75, Vanguard 53

Douglas County 67, Liberty 40

At Douglas County: Jaeton Hackley's 21 points on 8-13 shooting led Douglas County past Liberty. Teammate Xander Baldessari added 12 points in the win.

Pueblo South 93, Mesa Ridge 52

Air Academy 83, The Classical Academy 54 

Denver Christian 52, Peyton 47

At Denver Christian: Evan Neumeier had 17 points, Logan Nickell had 12, and Gibson Gellerman added 10 as Peyton dropped a close one to Denver Christian.  

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Palmer 62, Gateway 38

At Gateway: Palmer's Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo scored 42 points on 14 3-pointers as Palmer topped Gateway.

Liberal 90, Coronado 15

The Classical Academy 42, Harrison 13

Falcon 35, Weld Central 14

Platte Valley 46, The Vanguard School 38

Doherty 65, Dakota Ridge 32

Liberty 55, Douglas County 46

Mullen 66, Palmer Ridge 38

Fountain-Fort Carson 50, Pueblo South 31

Widefield 51, Pueblo County 14

Peyton 43, Denver Christian 32

Stratton 66, Calhan 8

Lewis-Palmer 52, Bear Creek 22

Brush 77, Mitchell 37

Centennial 54, James Irwin 26 

ICE HOCKEY 

Lewis-Palmer 5, Pine Creek 2  

