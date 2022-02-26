BOYS' BASKETBALL

Palmer Ridge 71, Windsor 62 (OT)

At Windsor: Whether the win is in four quarter or five, it counts the same.

The Bears were seeded 25th, but managed to take down last year's title hopeful and this year's eight seed in Windsor. Palmer Ridge outscored the hosts, 15-6 in the extra period to pull away Saturday.

Next up for the Bears will be No. 9 Longmont. The Trojans made last year's semifinal before falling to Montrose.

Mesa Ridge 85, Eagle Valley 65

At Eagle Valley: Mesa Ridge may have been dubbed an 18 seed when the brackets came out, but it's now in the Sweet 16 after upsetting Eagle Valley.

In two playoff games, the Grizzlies have outscored their opponents by 53 points. Up next is Pueblo South — one of the state's last unbeaten teams. The Colts beat Roosevelt, 81-46 in the second round.

Discovery Canyon 53, Holy Family 50

At Holy Family: The Thunder nearly saw a win slip through their fingers, but held on.

After three quarters, Discovery Canyon held a 57-37 before allowing the Tigers to slowly claw back in. With three minutes left, the Thunder lead was 53-39.

Holy Family got a chance with five seconds left, but a Grayden Harkness 3-pointer rimmed out.

Discovery Canyon will head to undefeated Montrose Tuesday for a chance to reach the Great 8.

Vista Ridge 60, Silver Creek 48

Mullen 61, Doherty 46

Chaparral 81, Palmer 46

Ralston Valley 77, Fountain-Fort Carson 47

Lewis-Palmer 76, Sand Creek 43

Falcon 72, Rifle 49

Harrison 50, Pueblo County 47

Mead 63, Widefield 52

Colorado Springs Christian 56, La Junta 51

Woodland Park 48, Buena Vista 31

Manitou Springs 50, Banning Lewis Academy 44

Thomas MacLaren 34, Peyton 32

Air Academy 71, George Washington 67

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Vanguard 50, Colorado Springs Christian 48

Peyton 47, Fountain Valley 13

Manitou Springs 32, Salida 16