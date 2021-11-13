FOOTBALL
Palmer Ridge 28, Pueblo West 27 (2OT)
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears had already beaten Pueblo West, 41-14, this year, so confidence was high.
The Cyclones stayed in the game until the last play. They went for two, down 28-27 in double overtime to win it, but fell short. Both teams scored in the first overtime, while the Cyclones missed a pair of potential winning field goals in the final four minutes of regulation.
Senior and UNLV commit Anthony Costanzo also suffered an injury, which will be a storyline to watch moving into the team's next round against No. 5 Erie.
Severance 37, The Classical Academy 21
At TCA: From almost the opening whistle, the Titans were playing catch-up.
Severance scored a quick touchdown, then added 25 points in the second quarter to take a 31-7 lead into halftime. It was the first time The Classical Academy allowed more than 13 points all year.
Once the Titans were able to find a groove and start scoring, the game was out of hand. Last year, they were eliminated by Rifle, 35-34.
Severance will advance to play No. 7 Brush.