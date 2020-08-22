CROSS COUNTRY
Rampart Cross Country Invitational
At Rampart: Palmer Ridge swept the team titles at the Rampart Cross Country Invitational, though it was athletes from Lewis-Palmer and Rampart who cut the tape in the girls’ and boys’ races, respectively.
Rampart’s Ben Conlin (16:14.6) and Noah Gandley (16:29.6) placed first and second in the boys’ race, while Lewis-Palmer’s Aubrey Surage (19:12.3) and Jade Allen (19:39.4) came across first in the girls’ race. Rampart’s Mollie Roden (19.48.2) followed in third, chased by three Palmer Ridge runners, Maren Busath (20:16.4), Nichole Smith (20:53.2) and Melanie Sauter (21:07.1).
The Bears placed all five runners in the top 10 in the girls’ race, while the boys’ team placed three in the top five. Colby Schultz (16:48.7), Lucas Bossinger (17.08.7) and Nate Lee (17:22.4) placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively in the boys race to help Palmer Ridge to the team-title sweep.
Rampart followed close behind in the boys’ team race with the help of Will Parson’s seventh-place finish in 17:46.2, chasing Lewis-Palmer’s Henry Taylor who placed sixth (17:28.3).
Lewis-Palmer took a close second-place finish in the girls’ team standings and Air Academy had two runners place in the top 10, with Olivia Novy (21:25.5) and Sequoia Harris (21:26.3) placing seventh and eighth, respectively.
SOFTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 29, Sand Creek 4 (3 innings)
At Sand Creek: Six Rangers had a multiple-RBI performances and the team scored 17 runs in the second inning of a nonconference clash against Sand Creek.
Landry Boone knocked in six runs off two hits, including a home run and Jaiden Dahl had five RBIs and a dinger for Lewis-Palmer (2-0). Rachel Sears had three RBIs. Grace Lendt, Lauren Phillips and Ava Vander Weit had two RBIs each.
Sand Creek (1-2) collected five hits , led by Carina Paul who had two hits and an RBI. Victoria McCafferty also knocked in a run for the Scorpions.
Pueblo West 12, Liberty 2
At Liberty: Kayleigh Clark-Nash hit a two-run home run for Liberty, but it wasn’t enough to pull the Lancers out of a deep deficit in a nonconference loss to Pueblo West.
The Cyclones racked up 13 hits and held a 10-0 lead before Clark-Nash cracked the bat. Liberty is 0-1.
Pueblo Centennial 7, Palmer Ridge 4
Wheat Ridge 13, Rampart 1