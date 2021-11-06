BOYS’ SOCCER
Battle Mountain 4, The Classical Academy 0
At The Classical Academy: The Titans allowed two quick goals, and never recovered.
The Huskies put up three total goals in the first half before adding another in the second. The Atlas Preparatory School was the only other team to hold the Titans without a goal this year.
Mullen 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Mullen: Cheyenne Mountain hasn't scored at a high rate this year, but the team has scored when the moment called for it. Saturday, those troubles caught up to the Red-Tailed Hawks.
The Mustangs split their goals evenly in each half. The four goals allowed tied a season-high for CMHS. Only Liberty and TCA found the net as often against it.
Lotus School of Excellence 5, Fountain Valley 2
FOOTBALL
Centauri 45, Peyton 6
Akron 47, Calhan 22
GYMNASTICS
Palmer Ridge made a strong run at CHSAA's 4A state gymnastics championships Friday, but it was unable to leap the final hurdle to a win. The Bears finished third (177.63) behind Niwot (178.13) and repeat winner, Elizabeth (180.73).
In the all-around, Palmer Ridge's Riley Marr finished second while her performance in the floor event netted her a state win. She placed ninth in the beams, as well.
The Bears also had Margaret Huhn finish 11th in the vault.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Weld Central 0
Palmer Ridge 3, Denver North 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears are state-bound.
Palmer Ridge battled through a tough regular season schedule, but were given a nice draw in the regionals, and came through in flawless fashion. It was the top seed, overall, in regionals, so it's likely the Bears will also be the top seed at state.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Pueblo East 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Riverdale Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Much like Palmer Ridge, the Red-Tailed Hawks wanted to handle things quickly.
Cheyenne Mountain rolled through its regional, much like it rolled through the regular-season slate. The Red-Tailed Hawks were the number two seed, and could meet the Bears in a finals match, if the two make it and are seeded the same.
Discovery Canyon 3, Steamboat Springs 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo County 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder came to be heard from this year and continued their run at regionals.
Coach Melissa Bravo and company were the lowest seed from the area to host, but didn't drop a set in two matches. With The Classical Academy failing to qualify, the field got a smidge easier for the Thunder.
Rampart 3, Columbine 0
Rampart 3, Cherokee Trail 0
At Rampart: The Rams will get a chance to defend their title.
Rampart, led by standout Izzy Starck, is once again in the mix, but will face a tough field. Cherry Creek, Chaparral and Grandview all went undefeated in regionals after being named the top-three seeds.
Can't win, if you're not in, though. Check off box one for the Rams.
Fort Collins 3, Pine Creek 1
Legend 3, Pine Creek 0
Ralston Valley 3, Liberty 0
Liberty 3, Douglas Couynty 1
Liberty Common 3, James Irwin 0
Kent Denver 3, James Irwin 2
Sterling 3, St. Mary's 0
St. Mary's Academy 3, St. Mary's 2
Durango 3, The Classical Academy 1
The Classical Academy 3, Berthoud 2
The Classical Academy 1, Durango 0 (tiebreaker)
Berthoud 1, The Classical Academy 0 (tiebreaker)
Palisade 3, Falcon 1
Longmont 3, Falcon 1
Chaparral 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Legacy 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Mountain Vista 3, Doherty 0
Eaglecrest 3, Doherty 1
Manitou Springs 3, Strasburg 0
Alamosa 3, Manitou Springs 2
Soroco 3, Colorado Springs School 1
Colorado Springs School 1, Dolores 0
Thompson Valley 3, Woodland Park 0
Lewis-Palmer 3, Canon City 1
Erie 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
Erie 3, Canon City 0
Platte Valley 3, Vanguard 0
Centauri 3, Vanguard 1