FOOTBALL
Mesa Ridge 35, Canon City 20
At Mesa Ridge: The Tigers returned a punt for a touchdown about a minute into the game. The start didn’t match the finish, however, as Mesa Ridge poured it in in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies (3-2) erased a 10-point deficit and took their first lead, 21-20, late in the third quarter. Canon City now sits 2-2.
Simla 14, Calhan 8
Ralston Valley 53, Doherty 7
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East 2, Liberty 1
At Denver East: The Angels dropped the Lancers below .500 on the season. Hope Hoffman scored Liberty's (4-5-1) goal with an assist to Caroline Smith.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Vanguard 5, Pueblo Central 3
At TVS: Luciano Camerena scored three goals and Drew Houchens took care of the rest as The Vanguard School (2-7) ended a seven-game skid.
Joshua Johnson and Tyler Wiles each had two assists. Conner Benton made 17 saves.
Valor Christian 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
Thomas MacLaren 8, Ellicott 0
Sand Creek 10, Widefield 1
Pueblo West 6, James Irwin 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Pueblo Central Invitational
At Elmwood Short Nine Golf Course: Mesa Ridge’s Elizabeth Carlos (20:14.80) and Fountain-Fort Carson’s Claire Nowels (20:44.70) were the top two finishers in the varsity girls’ finals. Nowels’ Trojans were first in team scores with 47 points and Mesa Ridge was second.
Banning Lewis Prep Academy senior Jonathan Wiggins was fastest on the boys’ side, finishing in 16:50.80. Widefield freshman Ethan Kimminau finished third with a time of 17:19.20. As a team, Widefield came in first, right ahead of Mesa Ridge.
SOFTBALL
James Irwin 20, Alamosa 16
At James Irwin: Sixteen runs spread over the fifth and sixth innings broke open a league game and landed the Jaguars (9-6) their fifth straight win.
Liberty 10, Vista Ridge 8
Pueblo County 6, Air Academy 4
Pine Creek 10, Sierra 9
Pueblo East 16, Harrison 0 (4 innings)
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rampart 5, Rangeview 2
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs School 3, Florence 0