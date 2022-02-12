BOYS’ WRESTLING
4A Region 1
At Broomfield: The Falcons came up just short of host Broomfield, but still qualified multiple wrestlers for next week's championships. Tyler Valdez and Josiah Aldinger will both head to state after winning their respective weights.
Lewis-Palmer's Isaiah Blackmon and Tommy Blackmon will join the duo, as will Vista Ridge's Max Coddington after continuing his dominant campaign.
4A Region 2
At Discovery Canyon: The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies have checked one item off the list: win regionals.
Their score of 237.5 bested that of Pueblo County, which finished with a 225.5 final tally. Discovery Canyon finished third with 179.5.
Leading the way for the Grizzlies was Frankie Gallegos, Mickail Skeldum, Isaiah Jones and Matthew Moore. Each of the four won their respective weight classes to boost the team's score and guarantee a slot at next week's state championships. Discovery Canyon's Andrew Keegan and Dominic Hargrove both rounded out the area's winners.
4A Region 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: First, the Hawks grabbed a PPAC title to be shared with Pine Creek, then they conquered the regional — of which they hosted.
Cheyenne Mountain finished with 267.5 points to beat out Cañon City which stood at 203.5. The Hawks' winners included Dominick Padilla, Nicholas Grizales, Raife Manjarrez, Zach Johnson, Ezra Mabe, Nico Gagliardi, Jesse Boley and Matthew Lessard.
The lone other winner from the area was Cañon City's Hunter Young.
Other local regional qualifiers
Kaemon Galbaldon, Fountain-Fort Carson
Nathaniel Higgins, Fountain-Fort Carson
Devin McFarlane, Fountain-Fort Carson
Ayden Woodhead, Liberty
Joe Shaver, Liberty
Josh Knebel, Liberty
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Golden View Classical Academy 65, Fountain Valley 37
Widefield 68, The Classical Academy 60
Falcon 66, Pueblo West 61
Vanguard 73, James Irwin 28
St. Mary’s 73, Ellicott 43
Calhan 52, Dolores Huerta 46
Peyton 76, Dayspring Christian Academy 36
La Junta 56, Woodland Park 42
Colorado Springs Christian School 62, Florence 60
Evangelical Christian Academy 48, Denver Waldorf 36
Doherty 72, Palmer 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 51, Coronado 34
Ponderosa 60, Cheyenne Mountain 29
Fountain Valley 40, Golden View Classical Academy 24
Vanguard 77, James Irwin 9
Peyton 54, Dayspring Christian Academy 42
Evangelical Christian Academy 32, Denver Waldorf 31
Doherty 58, Palmer 20
ICE HOCKEY
Battle Mountain 4, Lewis-Palmer 3
Woodland Park 10, Air Academy 8
Colorado Academy 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
Rampart 6, Palmer 3
Doherty 6, Pine Creek 1