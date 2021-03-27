BOYS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 5, Canon City 4 (OT)
At Canon City: Canon City had a 3-2 lead over Mesa Ridge at halftime, but the Grizzlies forced overtime with two second-half goals before scoring a golden goal in extra time for a season-opening 4A CSML South win.
Diego Aparicio had all four goals for Canon City. Colton Mundy, Steele Hill and Trystan Archuleta had an assist each.
Lamar 5, James Irwin 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Canon City 3, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Canon City claimed its first 4A/5A CSML South win of the season in three sets versus Widefield 25-15, 25-18, 25-23.
Cailynn Andries and Rylee Reid had seven kills each to lead the Tigers. Makenna Long had five. Kyndal West and Sammi Holt had four aces each and Payten John had three.
Palmer Ridge 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Palmer Ridge continued its dominant start to the season with a fifth consecutive win in straight sets. The Bears defeated Fountain-Fort Carson 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
Sophomore Claire Johnson led Palmer Ridge with eight kills. Freshman Eva Larochelle and junior Madison Wilson had seven each. Freshman Emily Klahn and Johnson had four aces each and sophomore Kyra Kisting had 22 assists.
St. Mary’s 3, Colorado Springs School 1
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s won a competitive first set 27-25 against Colorado Springs School before the Kodiaks won Set 2 25-20. The Pirates earned a crucial win in the third set 25-12 before clinching the win 25-20 in the fourth.
Jillian Kellick led the Pirates with 12 kills and Hannah Studer had eight. Kellick also had eight aces and seven blocks for St. Mary’s.
Elise Layton and Whitney Richardi had 11 kills each for the Kodiaks. Richardi also had five blocks.
The Classical Academy 3, Air Academy 1
Peyton 2, Buena Vista 0
Rye 2, Peyton 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 4, Liberty 0
FOOTBALL
Manitou Springs 10, Grand Valley 9