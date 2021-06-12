BASEBALL
Canon City 15, Widefield 3
At Canon City: Cole Simms and Garrett Bradley had three RBIs each for Canon City as the Tigers conclude the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Simms, Bradley, Drake Werthman, EZ Ortega and Blake Hanenberg had two hits each. Ortega and Hanenberg had a single RBI and Brendon Chavez struck out six batters through five innings.
Kragen Burrows, Tyler Becker and Paul Mitchel had an RBI each for Widefield.
Evangelical Christian 10, Simla 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 4, Doherty 0
At Air Academy: Four Kadets scored in a regular-season finale, which put Air Academy back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses in its only defeats of the season.
Capri Dewing, Zoe Lachnidt, Allie Hotz and Jessie Sims all scored for Air Academy and Anne Coady secured the team’s seventh shutout in goal.
Atlas Prep 3, Harrison 2 (OT)
At Atlas Prep: Harrison scored two goals in the second half to overcome a deficit and force overtime, but Thomas MacLaren scored the golden goal for a nonconference win to end the regular season.
Noelia Caballero scored twice for the Highlanders and Shanna Garcia also scored.
Manitou Springs 10, Bayfield 0
At Manitou Springs: Grave Olson scored four goals and had two assists for Manitou Springs in a dominant nonconference win to secure an undefeated regular season in which the Mustangs allowed just one goal.
Elsa Lowe, Erica Sherwin, Julia Mayne, Madrid Mack, Sophia Mckeown and Cassidy Kuzbek scored one goal each for Manitou Springs and Caroline Maestas had one save to finish the season with nine shutouts in 10 games played.
Thomas MacLaren 7, Vanguard 1