FOOTBALL
Rye 21, Manitou Springs 20
At Rye: Manitou Springs led 13-0 and 20-7, but Rye came back with two touchdowns in the final 2 minutes to knock off the Mustangs in their opener.
Ethan Boren scored a pair of touchdowns for Manitou Springs — one rushing and one receiving — and Tyler Maloney also scored.
It was the first game for the Mustangs since they captured the spring 2A state championship earlier this year and also their first game under coach Stu Jeck.
Rye scored with 1:41 remaining to pull within 20-14, then scored the go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds remaining.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Vanguard 7, Bennett 2
At Vanguard: Junior Luciano Camerena tallied five goals as Vanguard cruised.
Drew Houchens and Cesar Perez also scored for the Coursers, who jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first half.
Camerena scored 10 goals last year as a junior in six games, but he had shown hints of his prolific scoring ability with a pair of three-goal games.
Doherty 6, Palmer 1
At Garry Berry Stadium: Brek Foulk recorded a hat trick and Luis Magallon-Hernandez scored a goal and added two assists as Doherty rolled past rival Palmer.
Erick Perez and Kyle Roman also scored for the Spartans (3-0), who led 3-1 at halftime.
Manitou Springs 1, Pagosa Springs 0
At Pagosa Springs: Manitou Springs scored the game-winner in the second half, breaking a scoreless tie.
The Mustangs had placed seven shots on goal before putting one past Pagosa Springs freshman goalie Christopher Young-Martinez.
Air Academy 2, Evergreen 0
At Evergreen: Air Academy (1-1) scored both of the game’s goals in the first half and secured its first victory.
SOFTBALL
Pueblo West 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 4
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pueblo West scored 10 runs in the sixth to break open the game.
The Trojans had scored five runs in the fifth to draw even before the decisive inning.
Isabelle Salinas, Jenisah Mora and Malia Williams-Sala each had two hits for Fountain-Fort Carson.
Pueblo South 11, Liberty 0
Carrollton 13, Discovery Canyon 2
Lewis-Palmer 7, Canon City 6
Monarch 14, Coronado 4
Durango 12, Mesa Ridge 3
Pueblo South 15, Mesa Ridge 0
VOLLEYBALL
University 2, Discovery Canyon 0
Eaton 2, Discovery Canyon 1
Fossil Ridge 2, Discovery Canyon 0
Palmer Ridge 2, Longmont 0
Palmer Ridge 2, Platte Valley 0
Palmer Ridge 2, Mead 0