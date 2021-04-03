FOOTBALL
The Academy 30, Sand Creek 28
At the Academy: Sand Creek suffered its first loss of the season in a two-point 3A East heartbreaker to The Academy.
Manitou Springs 47, Roaring Fork 6
Estes Park 48, St. Mary’s 14
Gateway 2, Sierra 0 (forfeit)
BOYS’ SOCCER
Canon City 7, Palmer 3
At Palmer: Canon City netted five goals in the first half of a nonconference clash with Palmer, and scored two more in the second half in the team’s second straight seven-goal game.
Kyle Smith had two goals and an assist for the Tigers. Colton Mundy had a goal and three assists and Diego Aparicio had a goal and an assist. Trystan Archuleta, Steven Bottenfield and Stelle Hill also scored for Canon City and Thomas Nordell had seven stops in goal.
Atlas Prep 6, Mesa Ridge 3
At Atlas Prep: Alejandro Salas and Jesse Parkinson had two goals each for Atlas Prep. Diego Gomez and Lisandro Moreno also scored for the Gryphons in a nonconference win over Mesa Ridge.
Fountain Valley 3, James Irwin 0
At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley won its third straight game in a nonconference shutout versus James Irwin.
Hugh Sperber, Phan Dao and Theo Lawson scored for the Danes and Kensei Asai had four stops in his first shutout of the season.
Ellicott 4, Colorado Springs Christian 0
At Ellicott: Daniel Manjerrez and Pedro Perez had two goals each for Ellicott in a nonconference win over CSCS.
Alan Lopez had nine saves in goal for his first shutout of the year.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Doherty 0
At Garry Berry: Jack Hanson scored two second-half goals and Luke Blamires had an assist as Cheyenne Mountain claimed a 5A/4A PPAC win over the Spartans.
Freshman Jackson Bufkin earned the win in goal.
St. Mary’s 9, Bayfield 0
At St. Mary’s: Owen Barton scored five goals for the Pirates and had one assist as St. Mary’s peppered Bayfield with 31 shots in a nonconference win over the Wolverines.
Andon Mindrum had a goal and three assists, and Logan Sunday had a goal and two helpers. Luke Stockelman and Peter Xu also scored for St. Mary’s. David Simmons earned the win in goal with four saves.
Harrison 7, Woodland Park 0
Prairie View 3, Coronado 2
Lewis-Palmer 4, Air Academy 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs School 2
At James Irwin: The back-and-forth nonconference clash between James Irwin and Colorado Springs School came down to a close battle in the fifth set, with James Irwin ultimately claiming victory 15-12.
The Jaguars won the first and third sets 25-19, 25-13, respectively, while the Kodiaks won the second and fourth, 25-23, 26-24.
James Irwin was led by a trio of attackers, freshmen Kayla Higgs and Gabby Liles who had 15 and 10 kills, respectively, and senior Kya’ Willis with 14. Willis also had six aces and five blocks.
Elise Layton had 16 kills and six aces to lead CSS. Whitney Richardi had five blocks.
Vista Ridge 3, Sand Creek 2
At Vista Ridge: CeCe Johnson had 22 kills in a five-set battle with Sand Creek to lead Vista Ridge to a nonconference win over the Scorpions. The Wolves won the first two sets 25-17, 26-14 before Sand Creek claimed the following two 25-22, 25-22, but Vista pulled out the fifth-set win 15-11.
Vista Ridge's Gianna Cuomo had six kills and nine aces and Kelsie Schaap had a team-high three blocks.
Canon City 3, Harrison 0
At Canon City: Canon City won its second straight 4A/5A CSML South match, taking down Harrison in straight sets 25-17, 25-9, 25-11.
Makenna Long led the Tigers with seven kills. Jordyn Martinez had five while Jordan Konty, Hope Kolman and Cailynn Andreis had four each. Kolman also had four blocks.
Simla 3, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
At ECA: The Eagles fell to undefeated Simla in three sets in a 1A Black Forest clash 25-14, 25-12, 25-12.
Maddie Castro led ECA with five kills and three blocks.
Pueblo Centennial 3, Widefield 0
Calhan 3, Elbert 3
Pueblo West 3, Air Academy 0
Ellicott 3, STEM School Highlands Ranch 0
Pikes Peak Christian 3, Miami-Yoder 0