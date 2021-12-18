GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 42, Discovery Canyon 41
At Harrison: The Panthers pulled off the sweep — winning both boys' and girls' over the Thunder Saturday.
Freshman Nadia Turnipseed led Harrison with 14 points as part of four Panthers who accumulated seven-or-more points. The win halted a six-game losing streak after an opening win over Gateway.
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Rodriguez 35
Las Vegas: Trojan coach LouAnn Guiden knows her team has a lot of strength, but wanted to test it in Las Vegas. So far, the results are mixed.
Fountain-Fort Carson won its second game of the tournament over Rodriguez after dropping a 57-33 contest with Spring Valley Friday. The Trojans will return home for a non-league contest with Sand Creek after the break.
Pine Creek 66, Mission Prep 44
Pueblo South 48, Widefield 36
Mitchell 51, Pueblo East 37
The Classical Academy 66, Air Academy 50
Coronado 58, Pueblo Centennial 19
Douglas County 53, Rampart 42
Vanguard 57, Ellicott 46
Holy Family 77, Sierra 23
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 70, Discovery Canyon 61
At Harrison: The Panthers head into winter break on a high note.
After a win over top-10 Pueblo Central, they upended the Thunder Saturday behind a three-quarter lead that clinched the win. Harrison allowed just four points in the third quarter to carry a 51-32 lead after 24 minutes.
The Panthers moved to 3-1 against the area's teams.
Pine Creek 41, Northfield 37
Coronado 85, Pueblo Centennial 48
Mojave 59, Fountain-Fort Carson 51
Pueblo County 56, Cheyenne Mountain 43
Pueblo South 82, Widefield 56
Pueblo Central 86, Rampart 68
Sand Creek 49, Pueblo East 45
St. Mary’s 86, Woodland Park 52
Holy Family 58, Sierra 25
Palmer Ridge 65, Mitchell 52
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 9, Liberty 8 (OT)