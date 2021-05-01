FOOTBALL
CLASS 4A
No. 2 Harrison 34, No. 7 Centaurus 6
At Harrison: Harrison took a 26-0 lead after the first half of a Class 4A first-round playoff game against Centaurus, and ultimately claimed the win as the Panthers punched their ticket to the state semifinals.
Jaseim Mitchell ran for two touchdowns including a 29-yarder to put Harrison on the board in the first quarter. Devonn Stevens had a 1-yard push into the end zone, Carlos Preciado had a 19-yard touchdown and Kahar Briggs ran for a 47-yard score in the Panthers’ win.
Harrison will face host No. 6 Gateway in the final four. The No. 2 Panthers defeated Gateway 34-18 in Week 4.
CLASS 3A
No. 6 Sand Creek 27, No. 3 Basalt 22
At Basalt: Sand Creek upset No. 3 Basalt in the first round of the 3A tournament for the program’s first playoff win since at least 2004. The Scorpions will travel to No. 2 TCA in an all-Pikes Peak region 3A semifinal next week.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A
Region 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain swept Weld Central and Holy Family on the way to a Region 2 championship and a trip to the 4A state tournament.
The Indians have won five consecutive matches, all in straight sets, to propel them into the state tournament.
Region 3
At Palisade: Woodland Park defeated Falcon 3-1 in Region 3 play, but fell to host Palisade in the region title match 3-1.
Falcon also lost to the eventual champion. Woodland Park finishes the season 8-2 and Falcon finishes 10-3.
Region 4
At Eagle Valley: TCA defeated host team Eagle Valley in a five-set battle for the Region 4 championship.
TCA first defeated Golden 3-1 before taking it to five in the title match. The Titans are 14-1 entering the state tournament.
Region 5
At Coronado: Coronado swept Montrose before taking down Frederick 3-1 for the Region 5 championship to claim a spot in the state bracket. The Cougars remain undefeated as they turn to the state tournament.
Region 7
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears swept both Niwot and Erie for the Region 7 championship.
Palmer Ridge had lost five straight entering regionals, but bounced back in a big way to secure its place in the 4A state tournament.
Region 8
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder took down Thomas Jefferson in straight sets and claimed a 3-1 win over Durango in the region title match to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Discovery Canyon has won nine of 10 matches dating back to the beginning of April.
CLASS 3A
Region 7
At DSST: Montview: St. Mary’s fell to host DSST: Montview in straight sets, and lost to the eventual state qualifier Prospect Ridge Academy 3-1.
The Pirates conclude the season 10-6.
CLASS 2A
Region 5
At Fowler: Colorado Springs School lost to Limon and state qualifier Fowler in straight sets as the Kodiaks finish the year 8-5.