GIRLS’ SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT
4A
No. 24 Air Academy 2, No. 8 Northridge 1 (2OT)
At D6 Stadium: Jocelyn Ollivierre scored the game-winning goal in double overtime as Air Academy (9-6-2) knocked off Northridge (15-2).
Ollivierre also scored in the first round of the 4A tournament, helping the Kadets upset No. 9 Mead.
Zoe Lachnidt also scored for Air Academy, which will face No. 1 Windsor in the quarterfinals.
No. 12 TCA at No. 5 Centaurus, 1 p.m.
At Centaurus: TCA (11-4-1) scored the upset, riding a first-half goal to the victory over Centaurus (14-3).
The surging Titans are unbeaten and unscored upon in their past 10 games.
No. 4 Palmer Ridge 2, Wheat Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Palmer Ridge (14-2-1) shut out Wheat Ridge (11-6) in the second round.
The win sets up a quarterfinal matchup between the Bears and TCA. The teams met in the regular-season finale on May 5, with the Titans winning 1-0.
3A
No. 8 Manitou Springs 6, No. 9 Aspen 0
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs (13-3-1) blasted the team that sent it home – as the No. 2 seed – in the first round of last year’s tournament.
Sami Benge-Kulzer scored three goals, Erica Sherwin added two and Madrid Mack knocked in the other in the decisive victory over the Skiers (12-4-1).
The Mustangs have outscored their two opponents by a combined 13-0 in reaching the quarterfinals. They’ll next travel to face No. 1 Kent Denver.
No. 11 Liberty Common 4, No. 6 CSCS 1
At Mountain Lion Stadium: Liberty Common (14-3) rushed to a 3-0 lead and advanced to the quarterfinals, knocking off Colorado Springs Christian School (14-2-1).
The season-ending setback was the Lions’ first loss since March 31.
2A
No. 10 Crested Butte 1, No. 2 Fountain Valley 0
At Fountain Valley: A second-half goal from Crested Butte (11-5) snapped a 12-game winning streak for Fountain Valley (12-3) and ended its season in the second round.
BOYS’ SWIMMING & DIVING
At Thornton: Finals were held in the 5A competition on Saturday, with three local entries participating in the swimming events.
Pine Creek sophomore James Schreiber took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.58 and 10th in the 100 butterfly (52.36 seconds).
Lewis-Palmer placed 10th in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Keoni Li, Collin McWhorter, Eli Hobson and Austin Toland.
Lewis-Palmer (14th) and Rampart (15th) were the top local teams in diving, while Rampart junior Bryce Porter (10th) was the top individual finisher from the region.
BASEBALL
St. Mary’s 9, Buena Vista 6
At St. Mary’s: Adam Velasquez and Josh DeBakey each drove in a pair and collected a pair of hits in leading St. Mary’s (15-6, 8-1 3A/2A Tri-Peaks).
Lamar 6, Manitou Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Raymond McCaskey had two hits and knocked in the lone run for Manitou Springs (16-6).
The loss was the first of the league season for the Mustangs, who are 9-1 in the 3A/2A Tri-Peaks League.
Lamar is 13-9, 7-2.
Woodland Park 13, Dolores Huerta Prep 8
At Woodland Park: Caden Howard homered and drove in two and Griffin King had three hits and scored three times as Woodland Park built an 8-0 lead and held on after Dolores Huerta briefly closed to within 9-6.
Discovery Canyon 11, Liberty 9
Liberty 14, Discovery Canyon 6
At Discovery Canyon: Cooper Babcock homered in both games and drove in eight runs in the doubleheader for Discovery Canyon.
Liberty’s Kyle Neefe homered and drove in four in the first game.
Regis Jesuit 11, Pine Creek 1
Montezuma-Cortez 15, Palmer 5
La Junta 19, CSCS 7
Strasburg 23, Mitchell 0