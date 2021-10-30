BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 4, Thomas MacLaren 3 (OT)
At Thomas MacLaren: The Danes weren't able to overcome Thomas MacLaren in two regular-season matchups, but they came through in the postseason.
Junior Hugh Sperber continued his dominant playoff run with two more goals. He's up to five in two games. After assisting Sperber's hat trick in the first round, freshman Jordan Nunez and sophomore Julian Swett both found the back of the net Saturday.
No. 6 Fountain Valley will face the No. 2 Lotus School for Excellence in the semifinals Nov. 6.
FOOTBALL
Mitchell forfeited its contest against Durango. The loss moved the Marauders to 0-7 with a matchup against Harrison being their last chance to get on a winning track.
Fruita Monument 36, Mesa Ridge 35
Discovery Canyon 21, Harrison 14
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Friday (scores were unavailable through MaxPreps for Friday's original roundup)
Chaparral 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
Rampart 3, Longmont 0
Windsor 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
Rampart 3, Grandview 2
Cherokee Trail 3, Pine Creek 2
Palmer Ridge 3, Fort Collins 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Eaton 1
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Kiowa 0
Pine Creek 3, Ponderosa 0
Palmer Ridge 3, Fossil Ridge 0
Valor Christian 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Saturday's results
Bayfield 2, Coronado 1
Bayfield 2, Air Academy 0
Montrose 2, Doherty 0
The Classical Academy 3, Evergreen 0
James Irwin 2, Monte Vista 1
Vista Ridge 2, Atlas Prep 0
Doherty 2, Woodland Park 1
Pueblo Central 2, Mesa Ridge 0
James Irwin 2, Gunnison 1
Discovery Canyon 2, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Mesa Ridge 2, Kennedy 1
Woodland Park 2, Montrose 1
Vista Ridge 2, Sand Creek 0
Silver Creek 2, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Manitou Springs 2, Salida 0
University 2, Manitou Springs 1
Liberty 2, Pueblo Central 0
Liberty 2, Mesa Ridge 0
Discovery Canyon 2, Silver Creek 0
Discovery Canyon 2, Bayfield 0