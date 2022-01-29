BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 37, Vista Ridge 35
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Seven Trojans found their way into the scoring column as Fountain-Fort Carson picked up a big win Saturday.
The hosts also held the Wolves to just 12 points in the first two quarters combined. Senior Caleb Whitehead had a team-high seven points, with four others scoring six apiece. The win also came despite the Trojans making just 1-of-14 3-pointers.
They moved to 6-10, but now carry a 4-2 league record into a tilt with Doherty.
Doherty 66, Harrison 64 (OT)
At Doherty: Junior Christian Drummond is filling a hole left by injury. Fellow senior Andrew Reichart is still on the mend with knee problems, so the former put up a team-high 24 points, including two late free throws to pull the Spartans ahead.
The Panthers were also called for a late technical foul, giving Doherty the upper hand for good. It's the second time in as many days that Harrison has dropped a game by two points — the first coming Friday to Widefield.
Heritage 59, Mitchell 43
Air Academy 48, Liberty 37
Elbert 49, Fountain Valley 44
Colorado Springs Christian School 77, James Irwin 49
Yuma 79, Peyton 54
Evangelical Christian Academy 60, Calhan 20
Pine Creek 67, Rampart 40
Banning Lewis Academy 53, Vanguard 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 61, Banning Lewis Academy 24
Green Mountain 70, Sand Creek 25
Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Vista Ridge 33
Rampart 41, Pine Creek 32
Colorado Springs Christian School 75, James Irwin 15
Ellicott 51, Monte Vista 36
Peyton 71, Yuma 64
Fountain Valley 39, Elbert 36
ICE HOCKEY
Liberty 11, Woodland Park 5
Valor Christian 5, Lewis-Palmer 2
Air Academy 4, Pueblo County 0
Palmer 6, Mullen 2
Mountain Vista 2, Doherty 1