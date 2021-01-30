Boys’ Basketball
Air Academy 78, Coronado 53
At Air Academy: Finn Horsfall led the Kadets with 23 points and two others finished in double figures as Air Academy took down Coronado to clinch the program’s first win of the season.
Corbin Garver scored 19 for Air Academy and Ryder Banks added 10. Grant Featherston neared double digits with nine points. Horsfall, Garver, Banks and Featherston are all sophomores.
After being outscored 24-9 in the first quarter, Coronado bounced back to win the second quarter 20-17, but couldn’t sustain the momentum into the second half. The Cougars are 1-2.
St. Mary’s 77, Englewood 49
At Englewood: St. Mary’s top two scorers, Sam Howery and Luke Stockelman, nearly outscored Englewood by themselves in a nonconference win. Howery scored 27 points and Stockelman finished with a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds to match Englewood’s scoring total. John Klein also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Andon Mindrup added six points, nine rebounds and a team-high five steals.
Doherty 76, Palmer 60
At Palmer: Palmer kept the game close through the first quarter, trailing by one heading into the second frame. But Doherty outscored the Terrors 18-9 before halftime and widened the gap in the second half for the team’s third nonconference win before heading into 5A/4A PPAC play next week.
Schafer Reichart led the Spartans with 24 points, and AJ Guiao added 18. Brody Gish finished with his second double-double in three games with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Dylan Mercer had 11 boards for Doherty (3-0).
Palmer is 1-1.
Pueblo South 78, Liberty 67
At Liberty: Josiah Sewell scored a career-high 29 points for the Lancers, and Jordan McKay added 20, but it wasn’t enough for Liberty to overcome a 14-point deficit from the first half of a nonconference loss to Pueblo South.
Platte Valley 58, Vanguard 55
At Vanguard: A narrow three point lead after the first half proved to be enough to hand Platte Valley a nonconference win over Vanguard. After heading into the second half down by three the Coursers matched Platte Valley point-for-point in the second half, but couldn’t get an extra boost to clinch the win.
James Irwin 73, Centennial 21
At James Irwin: James Irwin jumped off to an impressive first half lead, outscoring the Rams 43-8 in the first half of a nonconference thrashing of Centennial.
Kaleb Gallegos and Jalen Higgs scored 16 points each for the Jaguars and Daemeon Hernandez added 14. Brody McKinney was the team’s top rebounder with 10, and Higgs nearly completed a double-double with eight steals. Gallegos had six takeaways.
The Jaguars open the season 1-0 before heading into 3A Tri-Peaks competition next week.
Pueblo East 39, Harrison 38
At Harrison: Harrison fell in a nonconference heartbreaker to Pueblo South after allowing the Eagles to eliminate a small first-half deficit and reclaim the lead, outscoring Harrison 13-7 in the third quarter. The Panthers attempted a fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring Pueblo East 14-12, but ran out of time.
Kahli Dotison led Harrison with 16 points.
Canon City 46, The Classical Academy 44
At The Classical Academy: Canon City put together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback against TCA in a nonconference win, outscoring the Titans 14-7 in the final eight minutes to overcome a five point deficit and clinch the win.
Evangelical Christian Academy 63, Cotopaxi 32
At Cotopaxi: ECA came out to start the second half of a nonconference game against Cotopaxi with fire, outscoring the Pirates 26-5 in the third quarter on the way to the team’s first win of the season.
RJ Wagner led the Eagles with 14 points, Michael Mann added 12 and Jared Guest scored 11. Michael Kim had five steals and nine points.
Girls’ Basketball
Widefield 48, Vista Ridge 31
At Widefield: Widefield jumped off to a good start against nonconference foe Vista Ridge, outscoring the wolves 24-15 in the first half.
The Gladiators start the season 2-1 and hand Vista Ridge its first loss of the season.
Falcon 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 44
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Falcon came out on top of a back-and-forth nonconference battle with Fountain-Fort Carson with help from double-figure scorers Hannah Burg, Kayla Harkema and Billie Fiore.
Burg led the Falcons with 18 points, Harkema added 14 and Fiore scored 11.
FFC took a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, but Falcon bounced back to outscore the Trojans 17-8 to reclaim the lead before halftime, and never relinquished.
Fountain-Fort Carson was led by Torie Bass with 16 points and Aiyana Mitchell had 12. Aylonna Robinson led the Trojans with 12 rebounds.
The Classical Academy 41, Cañon City 40
At Cañon City: TCA never panicked when Cañon City eliminated a short deficit to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter. The Titans locked in to outscore Cañon City 8-7 in the final eight minutes, which is all they needed for a narrow nonconference win.
Coronado 52, Air Academy 49
At Air Academy: Air Academy freshman Caitlin Kramer scored a career-high 21 points for the Kadets, but it wasn’t enough to get past Coronado in a nonconference clash with the Cougars.
Kramer made her varsity debut scoring six points against Pueblo West, and exploded against Coronado to lead all scorers.
Fatinah Muhammed flirted with a double-double for Coronado (2-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds, and also had three blocks. Sophomore Allie Leisher led the team with 14 points and freshman Dayshanay Bruner had eight rebounds.
Vanguard 58, Platte Valley 37
At Vanguard: Vanguard held a five-point edge over Platte Valley in the first half of a nonconference game, but found a different gear in the third quarter to earn a comfortable lead, outscoring the Broncos 20-6.
Hailey Blanchard and Olivia Caton led the Coursers with 12 points each. Juliana Garcia and Whitney Richardi had 10 points each. Vanguard starts the season 1-0.
Liberty 58, Pueblo South 42
At Pueblo South: Jacy Rohr led Liberty with 20 points as the Lancers took down Pueblo South in a nonconference game.
Taylor Gossage had a double-double for Liberty (1-0) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Jacie Bunck flirted with a double-double with nine points and nine boards.
St. Mary’s 66, Peyton 56
At St. Mary’s: A fourth-quarter push lifted St. Mary’s over Peyton in a nonconference clash. The Pirates led by three heading into the fourth quarter and turned on the gas to outscore the Panthers 21-14 in the final eight minutes.
St. Mary’s was led by Ellie Hartman with 17 points, followed by Payton Kutz with 13, Maeve Salveson with 12 and Madison Bodette with 10. Hartman was close to completing a double-double with nine rebounds. She also had five assists and four steals. Bodette had eight boards.
Peyton had three players finish in double figures, led by freshman Abbie Nickell with 18 points. Sophomore Shaylee Gee scored 13 and senior Paige Gowen added 10.
Pine Creek 49, Pueblo West 37
At Pueblo West: Pine Creek gained an edge in the second quarter, outscoring Pueblo West 15-3 before the half, and came out with fire after the break outscoring the Cyclones 16-9 in the third quarter for the nonconference win.
The Eagles are 2-1 heading into league play next week.
Pueblo Centennial 45, Mitchell 32
At Mitchell: Mitchell let an early lead slip in a nonconference loss to Pueblo Centennial, and couldn’t regain ground as the Marauders start the season 1-2.
Centennial 73, James Irwin 16
Ice Hockey
Doherty 5, Castle View 3
Boys’ Wrestling
Falcon goes 3-0 at home varsity quad
Falcon defeated James Irwin 51-19, Lewis-Palmer 40-36 and Pueblo South 58-10 at their home quad meet, Saturday.
Falcon lower weights had a great day with three finishing the meet with a perfect 3-0 record. Daniel Leon at 113 pounds, Landon Drury at 126 pounds and Tyler Valdez at 138 pounds finished the day undefeated. At 132 pounds, Falcon’s Smokey McClure finished undefeated at 2-0.
All three of Leon’s matches were won by fall, and Drury earned two pins, including one in just 28 seconds against James Irwin, and had a 10-0 major decision. Valdez had a 29 second pin and a 57 second pin, and a third win by fall in 1:34.
Coronado 28, Discovery Canyon 15
Coronado’s Ben Nagel pinned his 152-pound opponent in just 16 seconds and Mitchell Nowlan earned a pin in 32 seconds at 170 pounds as Coronado took down Discovery Canyon.
Edward Delgado earned a 13-2 major decision at 145 pounds and Ty Leonard won his 120-pound match for the Cougars.
Discovery Canyon’s Dominic Hargrove pinned his 132-pound opponent in two minutes, and Dylan Ruane won a 4-2 decision at160 pounds.
Fountain-Fort Carson 38, Discovery Canyon 29
Fountain-Fort Carson lower weights earned big victories over Discovery Canyon, with 106-pound Truman Lauer winning a 16-2 technical fall in 2:28, and at 113 pounds, Kyle Jack earned an exciting 13-11 win in sudden victory.
Diego Alvarez pinned his 220-pound opponent in 1:19 and Eliezer Rivera won by fall in 2:32 at 152 pounds. Joe Barela (138 pounds, 3:38) and Gabriel Martinez (145 pounds, 1:30) also pinned their opponents to help Fountain-Fort Carson clinch the win.
Discovery Canyon’s 120-pounder Ian Stewart clinched an 18-1 tech fall in 5:53 and Dominic Hargrove pinned his 132-pound opponent in just 34 seconds. Dylan Ruane earned a win by fall for FCC in 2:19 at 160 pounds, and Raymond Kellermann won his 170-pound match by fall in 1:02.
Coronado 57, Fountain-Fort Carson 21
Coronado dominated the middle weights, winning six straight matches between 145 and 195 pounds. Edward Delgado of Coronado won his 145-pound match by fall in 1:15, followed by 152-pounder Ben Nagel, who pinned his opponent in just 29 seconds. Luke Smith, Coronado’s 160-pounder won by fall in 1:19 and Mitchell Nowlan pinned his 170-pound opponent in 47 seconds. Coronado won 182 and 195-pound matches by forfeit.
Coronado’s Luke Diehl won an 11-8 decision at 132 pounds and Ty Leonard earned a pin in 36 seconds at 120. Gabe Williams earned the fastest pin of the day at 113 pounds with a victory in just 20 seconds.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Cortez Mima won at 126 pounds with a pin in 1:33 and Joe Barela pinned his 138-pound opponent in 3:52. Diego Alvarez won a 5-1 decision for the Trojans at 220 and Truman Lauer pinned his 106-pound opponent in 1:40.
Coronado 54, Rampart 21
Coronado benefitted from five forfeits, and claimed the rest of their match victories by fall to claim victory over Rampart.
Luke Diehl won his 132-pound match by fall in 1:04 and Ben Nagel pinned his 152-pound opponent in 1:02. Luke Smith had the fastest pin of the day with a 160-pound win in just 51 seconds. Mitchell Nowlan was not far behind with a win by fall in 57 seconds at 182 pounds.
Rampart’s Dalton Slaughter earned a 7-1 decision at 220 pounds and Gabe Vigil won his 195-pound match by fall in 2:36. Marcus Tolman earned a third-period pin at 145 pounds and Andrew Peltier pinned his 126-pound opponent in 1:23.
Cheyenne Mountain 57, Eaton 15
Cheyenne Mountain dominated Eaton and claimed a variety of wins, including four pins, a major decision and a technical fall.
Nicholas Grizales earned a 12-4 major decision at 126 pounds and Chase Johnson won a 15-0 technical fall in 2:11 at 138 pounds.
Jake Boley pinned his opponent in just 18 seconds at 220 pounds and Nico Gagliardi pinned his 195-pound opponent in 48 seconds. Raife Manjarrez (152 pounds, 3:26) and Dominick Padilla (113 pounds, 2:51) also earned wins by fall. Patrick Ransom won a 10-6 decision at 120 pounds and Jonathan Schacht earned a narrow 2-0 win at 132 pounds for Cheyenne Mountain.
Pomona 52, Cheyenne Mountain 15
Cheyenne Mountain’s upper weights claimed victory over Pomona with Soren Herzog pinning his 182-pound opponent in 3:27, followed by a 5-1 decision at 220 pounds by Jake Boley, and a heavyweight victory by Jesse Boley with a pin in 5:26.
Mea Ridge 61, Pueblo Centennial 18
Mesa Ridge won five matches by fall, dominating the lower and upper weights.
At 195 pounds Isaiah Jones earned a pin in 1:42, and Arthur Campbell pinned his 220-pound opponent in 2:14. At 285 pounds Daniel Bristow pinned his opponent in 1:14.
Mesa Ridge’s 106-pounder Mickail Skeldum won in 2:58 and Trey Trevino won by fall in 5:39 at 132 pounds. Frankie Gallegos won an 8-0 decision at 120 pounds and Dominic Conner claimed a 7-4 decision at 145.
Girls’ Wrestling
Doherty 24, Mesa Ridge 12
Doherty’s Ella Gustafson (105), Sarah Savidge (127) Naomi Kidd (136) and Kenny Sanchez (161) each won their matches by fall, with Savidge claiming victory in just 24 seconds.
Magdaelena Marjerrison of Mesa Ridge won an 11-6 decision at 100 pounds, and Alison Evans won 3-2 at 136 pounds for the Grizzlies. Rylyn Zelidon pinned her 161 pound opponent in 1:36.