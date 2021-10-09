FOOTBALL
Falcon 34, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Falcon improved to 2-0 since Josh Flores took over as coach following an investigation by law enforcement into a potential hazing incident.
Cameron Robinette’s 4-yard pass to Carter Thorp gave the Falcons a 27-0 lead. The only score change in the second half was Daute Cockrell’s pick-six. Cockrell returned it 15 yards late in the third quarter.
Pine Creek 35, Douglas County 7
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Fossil Ridge 3
At Fossil Ridge: The Lancers (7-6-1) pushed their way past the Sabercats during the second half of the game on the strength of senior Siena Guttormson’s four-goal outburst on 5 shots.
Jennifer Snyder and Summer Owen contributed an assist each.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Harrison 5, Palmer 2
At Palmer: Gregory Miller had three goals and an assist and Emmanuel Sanchez scored two goals with an assist as Harrison improved to 7-4. The Panthers have won seven straight.
Fountain-Fort Carson 11, Widefield 2
At Widefield: The Trojans ended an eight-game losing streak with an offense explosion. They scored six-half goals and didn’t let up.
Brady Christensen scored both of the Gladiators' goals.
Rampart 5, Doherty 1
At Rampart: Balanced scoring allowed the Rams (8-3-1) to win their fourth straight.
Ali Jodeh, Dillon Clarke, Brayden Tester, Wyatt Brizic and Mohamad Elwazeir netted a goal apiece. Ammon Brown made two saves.
Fountain Valley 5, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At CSCHS: Freshman Jordan Nunez scored twice as the Danes did all their damage in the second half.
Pueblo Central 3, Falcon 0
Palmer Ridge 2, Pueblo Centennial 1
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 5, Air Academy 3
At Fountain: The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to top Air Academy 5-3 on Friday.
Isabelle Salinas led the way with two RBIs.
The Trojans led most of the game, but Air Academy tied it at 3 going into the bottom of the sixth, when Fountain-Fort Carson was able to pull out the win.
Liberty 7, Palmer Ridge 6
At Palmer Ridge: A four-run sixth inning helped Liberty defeat Palmer Ridge. The Bears got within one run in the bottom on the seventh but couldn’t complete the rally.
Kelly Steinhauser and Lily Reinold each had two hits and two runs batted in for the Lancers.
James Irwin 15, Harrison 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Canon City 2, Pueblo East 0 (25-16, 25-19)
Rye 3, St. Mary’s 2 (16-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-9)
At Rye: The Thunderbolts (11-4, 8-2) lost the first set to the Pirates (11-6, 4-2) but were able to win the next two, and then the fifth to come away with a victory.
Canon City 3, Palmer 0 (25-23, 25-10, 15-3)
At Fountain Fort Carson tournament: Hope Kolman had nine kills, and teammates Zoe Kies and Jordyn Martinez each added seven as Canon City topped Palmer in straight sets.
Lamar 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-10)
Fountain Valley 3, Del Norte 2 (25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-3)