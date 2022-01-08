BOYS’ WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Hawks rode a successful Saturday to a second-place finish (181). Falcon (168) finished right behind in third, while Pine Creek (sixth, 116) and Mesa Ridge (eighth, 114.5) rounded out the top-10 team finishers from the area.
Here are the individual winners from the area:
Cheyenne Mountain's Patrick Ransom (126)
Cheyenne Mountain's Nicholas Grizales (138)
Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi (195)
Falcon's Landon Drury (132)
Falcon's Javani Majoor (152)
Falcon's Josiah Aldinger (220)
Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore (285)
Falcon's Aydin Rix-McElhinny (160 pounds)
Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore (285)
Pine Creek's Sir Isreal Pulido (113)
Dodge City Invitational
At Dodge City (KS): Discovery Canyon headed to the flatlands of Kansas and found success.
Trevor Culross placed second in the 113-pound bracket, while Dominic Hargrove did the same in the 132-pound portion.
Leading the way, though, was Andrew Keegan who won the 182-pound bracket behind four falls and an injury default. Only one of the matchups went beyond the first three minutes. He moved to 18-2 on the year for the Thunder.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 57, Cheyenne Mountain 49
At Liberty: The early going hasn't been easy for the Lancers, but they picked up a big win Saturday. They entered the matchup with the Hawks at 2-5, while Cheyenne Mountain was 6-4.
Liberty ended a streak that saw it lose three of four to some of the state's top teams like Douglas County. Despite the record, the Lancers have a 418-480 scoring differential and are now 1-1 in league with the loss coming to Vista Ridge Friday.
Peyton 69, Center 49
At Peyton: Senior Gibson Gellerman had it going Saturday. He finished with a game and season-high 34 points on 21 field goal attempts. He also swiped four steals and only turned the ball over three times.
The Panthers moved to 5-4 on the year, though they've outscored opponents by almost 100 points through nine games. In the three-game tournament, Peyton went 2-1 with wins over Fowler and now Center.
Rampart 71, Cañon City 37
At Rampart: The Rams capped off the Rampart Holiday Classic with a win over the Tigers, led by juniors Marquis Smith and Ethan Hardage. The two scored 14 and 13 respectively to lead the scoring charge for the hosts.
Sophomore Haydn Benoit also chipped in 12 while senior Zacary Buitendag added 11 of his own. In all, the Rams collected 23 steals to lead the defensive charge, as well.
Evangelical Christian Academy 42, Flatirons Academy 36
At Evangelical Christian Academy: The Eagles just continue to soar.
ECA moved to 7-0 behind senior Michael Mann's team-high 14 points and junior Jared Guest's 12. Both senior R.J. Wagner and junior Michael Kim scored eight points to round out the effort.
Two of the team's last three wins have come by single digits after double-digit wins in their first four. Naturally, a boost in competition has played a role, but ECA hasn't blinked.
Widefield 69, Sand Creek 60
Pine Creek 77, Mesa Ridge 64
Genoa-Hugo/Karval 56, Calhan 53
Ponderosa 65, Palmer 62
Dolores Huerta 68, Colorado Springs School 40
University 48, Colorado Springs Christian School 40
Lewis-Palmer 74, Discovery Canyon 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Ponderosa 61, Sand Creek 50
Palmer 55, Pueblo Centennial 20
Mesa Ridge 46, Vista Ridge 36
Dolores Huerta 42, Colorado Springs School 21
Peyton 47, Center 29
Genoa-Hugo/Karval 29, Calhan 22
Mountain Vista 41, Falcon 22
Flatirons Academy 70, Evangelical Christian Academy 54
ICE HOCKEY
Palmer 6, Liberty 5 (OT)
At World Arena: Overtime hasn't been kind to the Lancers.
In two of the team's five losses, they've fallen in the sudden-death period, with the Terrors being the latest culprit. Heading into the third period, Liberty trailed, 3-2, before storming back to tie it with three goals in the third. In the end, Palmer was too much.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Pueblo County 1
Glenwood Springs 8, Woodland Park 2
