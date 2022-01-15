BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 68, Air Academy 66
At Air Academy: The Spartans would be hard pressed to ask for a better league start.
Sandwiching a two-point loss to Lewis-Palmer is a pair of wins over both Palmer Ridge and now Air Academy. Senior Andrew Reichart has carried the scoring load alongside junior Christian Drummond.
Through 12 games, Doherty is 9-3 with a matchup against Cheyenne Mountain looming.
Harrison 51, Pueblo East 42
Pueblo South 71, The Classical Academy 25
Ellicottt 54, Buena Vista 52
Colorado Springs Christian School 64, La Junta 54
Vanguard 58, Lamar 48
Florence 72, James Irwin 42
Salida 50, Manitou Springs 43
Pueblo County 53, Palmer Ridge 34
Centauri 70, St. Marys's 64
Lewis-Palmer 64, Pine Creek 50
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Arapahoe Swimming Invite
At Arapahoe: The area's top swimmers showed out Saturday.
Pine Creek, by a single point, beat out host Arapahoe to take first place at the invite. The Eagles won five events and placed second in six others. A handful of the wins came in relays where they shined.
Doherty and Lewis-Palmer also competed, placing fifth and seventh, respectively. Spartan senior Ana Rojas showed out, once again, taking first place in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles.
Pueblo County Hornet Invitational
At Pueblo County: The Eagles weren't the only winners. Cheyenne Mountain soared past the field in Pueblo, winning the event by nearly 200 points.
Caroline Bricker broke three pool records in the win, with several others taking home individual wins. Manitou Springs and Palmer placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Coronado placed eighth, while Mesa Ridge finished in the 10th spot.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 49, Pueblo South 39
At Pueblo South: The Titans have yet to start their league schedule in earnest, but are rolling through the non-league slate.
The Classical Academy picked up another win over Pueblo South Saturday, moving its record to 8-2 thus far. In its lone league matchup, it topped Elizabeth, 58-16.
Harrison 36, Pueblo East 33
At Harrison: Freshman Nadia Turnipseed led the way with a team-high 11 points in the Panthers' latest win.
Junior Zaria Graham also eclipsed double digits with 10. Harrison also swiped 17 steals in the game, with only eight turnovers itself. The Panthers have split their last four games after starting the year 1-6.
Colorado Springs Christian School 35, La Junta 32
Pine Creek 52, Lewis-Palmer 41
Salida 43, Manitou Springs 27
Fountain-Fort Carson 66, Rampart 54
Ellicott 37, Buena Vista 28
Vista Peak Prep 70, Sierra 29
Swallows Charter Academy 31, Thomas MacLaren School 27
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Palmer 0
At World Arena: Another day, another win for the Hawks on the ice.
Cheyenne Mountain remains undefeated through eight games after another win Saturday. This year, the Hawks have outscored their eight opponents 60-16, including two shutouts and two other games with only one goal allowed.
