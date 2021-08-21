GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Fairview 0
At Fairview: Reigning 5A champion Rampart opened the season with a straight-set — 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 — victory over Fairview in Boulder.
Hadleigh Richardson led the Rams with eight kills, while Holly Kwiatkowski and Izzy Starck each added seven. Starck also led the team with six service aces and 14 assists.
Jenna Bistline led Rampart with six digs.
James Irwin 2, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: Sophomore Gabby Liles posted 12 kills as James Irwin topped Ellicott 25-18, 25-13 at Ellicott’s tournament.
SOFTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 14, Sand Creek 4
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer drew 12 walks and five hits as it posted a five-inning run-rule victory to open the season against Sand Creek.
The Rangers scored nine runs in the second to open an 11-1 lead.
Sophomore Grace Lendt went 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored in the victory.
Fort Collins 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
At Les Schwab Invitational: Fountain-Fort Carson whittled a five-run deficit to one before falling to Fort Collins at Barnes Softball Complex in Loveland.
Senior Jenisah Mora had four hits — including three doubles — for the Trojans. Malia Williams-Sala and Julia Anzaldua had two hits apiece.
Fountain-Fort Carson 17, Thompson Valley 3
At Les Schwab Invitational: Mora went 3 for 3 — making her 7 for 7 in two games on the day and 13 for 18 (.765) through five games this season — as Fountain Fort Carson rolled in a four-inning run-rule victory.
Mora drove in four runs, stole three bases and struck out three in one inning as a pitcher.
Other scores
Palmer Ridge 18, Pueblo Centennial 0
Longmont 14, Widefield 6
Gunnison 16, Mitchell 1
Gunnison 21, Mitchell 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Castle View 4, Pine Creek 0
At Castle View: Pine Creek gave up a pair of goals in each half as it opened the season with a loss.
It was a marquee matchup in the season opener. Castle View had gone 20-5-3 over the past two seasons and was knocked out of the playoffs in a shootout vs. eventual 5A champion Fairview. Pine Creek — perennially among the best teams from the Pikes Peak region — was 21-8-1 during that span.
Pueblo South 4, Coronado 3
At Coronado: Junior Graysen Crawford scored a pair of goals, but Coronado dropped its season opener to Pueblo South at Garry Berry Stadium.
Sophomore Donovan Corbett scored the other goal for the Cougars, with Crawford providing the assist.
Roosevelt 2, Elizabeth 1
At Roosevelt: Elizabeth dropped its season opener, with all three goals in the 2-1 setback getting scored in the first half in a road game in Johnstown.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Grandview 0
At Grandview: Sophomore Caroline Smith scored two goals and added two assists and senior goaltender Rebecca Mann posted the shutout to lead Liberty in its season opener.
Seniors Siena Guttormson and Summer Owen also scored goals for the Lancers.