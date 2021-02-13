Like most wrestling teams in Colorado, Woodland Park and Coronado have felt the effect of the temporary changes implemented through the pandemic.
While sanitizing and other precautions aren’t new for wrestling teams, athletes have had to significantly alter the process to get state ready. Teams are facing a shorter season with less time to get in shape, fewer matches and no opportunities for large tournament competition.
And Saturday, Woodland Park coach Casey Hankin realized that tournament intensity is what his team has been missing.
“I actually learned something today,” Hankin said after Woodland Park fell to Coronado 59-20. “That tournament atmosphere is really important, and we need to start thinking in terms of that and not just the next event. We need to do some intense meaningful matches in the room because that is the only way we are going to be prepared for that intensity. We need to have that mentality coming out here.”
The Panthers also lost their dual against Pueblo East 65-15, but Brady Hankin and Adam Garner walked away 2-0.
Hankin, a junior with two Class 3A state championships, earned an 8-7 decision over Pueblo East at 138 pounds and pinned his Coronado opponent in 1:05. At 195 Garner claimed a 5-0 win over Coronado and a third-period pin over Pueblo West.
Ben Nagel, a returning state qualifier for Coronado continued his undefeated run through the season, winning all three of his matches with a pin in under a minute. At 152 pounds, Nagel needed just 21 seconds to pin his opponent from Pueblo East, 19 seconds against Fossil Ridge and 37 seconds against Woodland Park.
“Things right now are falling into place for him,” said Coronado coach Matt Brickell. “We’ve been working on our feet and tweaking his takedowns, but right now he’s just trying to get the matches over with quick.”
And he is — with a combined mat time of 1:17 through three matches Saturday.
A new addition to Coronado’s wrestling team, 182-pounder Mitchell Nowlan, went 2-1 after entering the meet undefeated. Nowlan wrestled at 170 against Fossil Ridge, pinning his opponent in 55 seconds, and moved up to 182 against Woodland Park and Pueblo East. He pinned his Woodland Park opponent in 3:35 and lost to Pueblo East in a 13-8 decision.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Rumble in the Mesa
Cheyenne Mountain went 2-1 in a Pueblo tri meet, falling to Pueblo County by just three points in the team’s only dual loss of the day.
The Indians defeated Montrose 70-9 and Pueblo West 51-15.
Heavyweight Jesse Boley went 3-0 with three pins. He needed just 1:38 to pin his opponent from Montrose, and 2 minutes against Pueblo County. Boley won his 285-pound match against Pueblo West in 3:47.
At 126, Nicholas Grizales went undefeated with a 48-second pin over Montrose, a pin in 1:56 versus Pueblo West and won a 9-4 decision against Pueblo County. Jake Boley won two of three 220-pound matches, and Nico Gagliardi was 2-0 at 195.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Doherty Quad
The Doherty girls’ wrestling team won a pair of duals, claiming victory over Grand Junction (42-12) and Eaglecrest (40-21) at the team’s home meet.
Victoria Guinard earned two wins by fall at 136 pounds, pinning her Grand Junction opponent in 1:55 and Eaglecrest opponent in 1:31. Hailey Knapp had two fast pins, nearly the same time, for Doherty at 147. She won her match against Eaglecrest in 44 seconds and pinned her Grand Junction opponent in 43 seconds.
At 127, Sarah Savidge won her Grand Junction match with a pin in 1:30 and Candice Brickell earned a victory over Eaglecrest at 100 pounds with a pin in 2:35. Brittany Self won by fall at 111 with a pin in 3:46 over Eaglecrest and Adrianna Lopez claimed a 14-3 major decision against Eaglecrest.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 65, Discovery Canyon 47
At Air Academy: Air Academy outscored Discovery Canyon 20-7 in the first quarter, and tacked on more to lead 33-13 at halftime of a 5A/4A PPAC clash, breaking a short two-game losing skid.
Air Academy is 3-4 and 1-3 in league. Discovery Canyon falls to 2-4.
Evangelical Christian Academy 62, Flatirons Academy 55
At Flatirons Academy: ECA faced a five-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter against Flatirons Academy, but outscored the Bison 24-12 in the final frame to clinch the nonconference win.
Michael Mann led the Eagles with 17 points and eight rebounds and JR Wagner scored 14. Michael Kim had 12 points, eight assists and led the team with five steals. Jonah Aragon added 10 points and had eight boards and Jared Guest scored nine.
ECA is 6-1 and has won five straight.
St. Mary’s 63, Colorado Springs Christian 60
At Colorado Springs Christian School: St. Mary’s narrowly escaped its first loss of the season with a three-point 3A Tri-Peaks win over CSCS.
The Pirates (7-0, 5-0) outscored the Lions 14-11 in the fourth quarter to claim the narrow victory in the team’s lowest-scoring game of the year.
Sam Howery and Luke Stockelman had 18 points each for St. Mary’s. John Klein scored 10, Max Howery added nine and Andon Mindrup had eight points.
Sam Howery had a double-double with 10 assists and Klein led the team with nine rebounds.
CSCS is 4-2 and 3-1 in league play.
Rampart 80, Doherty 58
At Doherty: Doherty suffered its first loss of the season to 5A/4A PPAC foe Rampart.
Palmer Ridge 72, Pine Creek 48
Manitou Springs 69, Banning Lewis Academy 51
Vanguard 48, Buena Vista 29
Center 63, Calhan 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 59, Rampart 25
At Rampart: A fast start helped lift Doherty over Rampart as the Spartans jumped to a 39-10 lead over the Rams in the first half.
The win marked the fifth straight for Doherty and the fifth 5A/4A PPAC victory of the year. Rampart falls to 1-5.
Center 54, Calhan 53, 2OT
At Calhan: One overtime period was not enough to decide a nonconference game between Center and Calhan, and it was ultimately the Vikings who came out on top.
Center outscored Calhan 17-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and after a stalemate in the first overtime period, the Vikings took a one-point edge for the victory.
The Bulldogs are 1-4.
Manitou Springs 68, Banning Lewis Academy 16
At Manitou Springs: Alexia Vigil led Manitou Springs with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Mustangs took down Banning Lewis in a 3A Tri-Peaks game.
Sophomore Sami Benge-Kulzer scored 12 points and Abigail Parker added 10 for the Mustangs (4-2, 4-1). Sophomore Ayla Flett had eight assists and seven rebounds.
Banning Lewis Academy is 1-7.
Peyton 40, Holly 30
At Peyton: After a productive first half in which the Panthers outscored Holly 23-16, Peyton added to its lead earning a 9-4 edge in the third before coasting to a tournament win.
Baylee Farris led the Panthers (5-2) with 12 points. Freshman Kimber Moore scored seven.
St. Mary’s 64, Colorado Springs Christian School 55
At St. Mary’s: Colorado Springs Christian kept St. Mary’s within arms reach through the first half of a 3A Tri-Peaks rivalry game, but the Pirates broke away in the third quarter to rack up a 10-point lead before closing out the victory.
Ellie Hartman had a big hand in the Pirates’ second half spark, scoring 25 of her 33 points in the final 16 minutes. Payton Kutz had 10 points for St. Mary’s and Maeve Salveson scored eight.
Hope Arnold led the Lions (3-3, 2-3) with 16 points and Elleah Hoekert had 12.
St. Mary’s is 6-1.
Palmer Ridge 48, Pine Creek 40
At Palmer Ridge: Charlotte Hauke and Rylie McMullen scored 13 points each for Palmer Ridge to help the Bears claim a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Pine Creek for the team’s third straight win.
Hannah Dove had nine points for Palmer Ridge (6-2, 4-2).
Pine Creek falls to 4-3.
Lewis-Palmer 47, Liberty 44
At Liberty: Tied at 32 heading into the fourth quarter, Lewis-Palmer outscored Liberty 15-12 in a close 5A/4A PPAC win.
Liberty’s Jacey Rohr had 17 points for the Lancers (4-2, 3-2) and Taylor Gossage had nine points and nine rebounds.
Lewis-Palmer is 5-3.
Vanguard 72, Buena Vista 17
At Vanguard: Vanguard used another strong start, outscoring Buena Vista 46-4 in the first half, to claim a 3A Tri-Peaks win and clinch the team’s sixth straight win.
Air Academy 48, Discovery Canyon 36
At Discovery Canyon: Air Academy bounced back from a four-point loss to Doherty to take down Discovery Canyon in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Brianna Sealy led the Kadets with 14 points and freshman Caitlin Kramer added 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds. Sealy had seven boards.
Capri Dewing had 10 points for Air Academy (3-3, 2-1) and led the team with four steals.
Discovery Canyon is 1-6.
Flatirons Academy 62, Evangelical Christian Academy 21