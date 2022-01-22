Basketball.jpg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Coronado 74, The Classical Academy 61

At TCA: Coronado came into a matchup with the Titans on the heels of a three-game losing streak, but righted the ship Saturday. 

The Cougars moved to 5-10 with the win, though they've lost three of those by single digits. The matchup with the Titans is their last, non-league game of the year outside of a February bout with Falcon. 

Palmer 53, Fountain-Fort Carson 50

Pueblo County 60, Colorado Springs Christian School 50

Harrison 59, Sierra 40

Pueblo South 72, Air Academy 53

Sierra Grande 57, Evangelical Christian 39

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Colorado Springs Christian School 65, Pueblo East 16

At Pueblo East: The Lions can't be tamed. 

Colorado Springs Christian, with a win Saturday, is now up to four straight. Each of the four victories was by at least 30 points outside of a close-knit battle with La Junta. 

Senior Elleah Hoekert and sophomore Grace Minihane have carried the scoring load with both averaging double digits. 

Cheyenne Mountain 57, Widefield 35

Falcon 51, Longmont 45

Sierra 35, Harrison 34

Denver South 46, Mesa Ridge 43

Air Academy 41, Pueblo South 26

Mitchell 65, Pueblo Centennial 55

ICE HOCKEY 

Colorado Academy 8, Liberty 3

Lewis-Palmer 2, Chaparral 2 

Castle View 5, Doherty 2

Cheyenne Mountain 8, Woodland Park 0