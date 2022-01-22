BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 74, The Classical Academy 61
At TCA: Coronado came into a matchup with the Titans on the heels of a three-game losing streak, but righted the ship Saturday.
The Cougars moved to 5-10 with the win, though they've lost three of those by single digits. The matchup with the Titans is their last, non-league game of the year outside of a February bout with Falcon.
Palmer 53, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
Pueblo County 60, Colorado Springs Christian School 50
Harrison 59, Sierra 40
Pueblo South 72, Air Academy 53
Sierra Grande 57, Evangelical Christian 39
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 65, Pueblo East 16
At Pueblo East: The Lions can't be tamed.
Colorado Springs Christian, with a win Saturday, is now up to four straight. Each of the four victories was by at least 30 points outside of a close-knit battle with La Junta.
Senior Elleah Hoekert and sophomore Grace Minihane have carried the scoring load with both averaging double digits.
Cheyenne Mountain 57, Widefield 35
Falcon 51, Longmont 45
Sierra 35, Harrison 34
Denver South 46, Mesa Ridge 43
Air Academy 41, Pueblo South 26
Mitchell 65, Pueblo Centennial 55
ICE HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 8, Liberty 3
Lewis-Palmer 2, Chaparral 2
Castle View 5, Doherty 2
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Woodland Park 0