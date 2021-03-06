BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 69, Palmer 34
At Air Academy: Air Academy concluded the regular season on a high note, defeating Palmer in a nonconference clash.
Sophomore Finn Horsfall led the Kadets with 24 points, Corbin Garver added 14, and Grant Featherston scored 10 and had a team-high seven rebounds.
Air Academy finishes the regular season 7-6. Palmer wraps the season with an 8-7 record.
Vista Ridge 70, Cheyenne Mountain 58
Sierra 45, Harrison 44
Palmer Ridge 51, Discovery Canyon 34
Rye 44, Colorado Springs School 36
Elizabeth 74, Mitchell 36
Peyton 68, James Irwin 25
Simla 44, Evangelical Christian 41
Colorado Springs Christian 64, Florence 47
Buena Vista 66, Woodland Park 60
Lamar 63, Ellicott 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 45, Discovery Canyon 29
At Palmer: Palmer broke a nine-game losing skid to end the regular season in the victory column thanks to a non-leage win over Discovery Canyon.
Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo and Emily Schumacher had 11 points each to lead the Terrors (3-10).
Discovery Canyon finishes the regular season 3-8.
Sierra 53, Harrison 47
At Harrison: Sierra claimed a rivalry nonleague win over Harrison to finish the regular season 5-9.
Amyah Moore led Harrison (5-9) with 27 points and 26 rebounds. Faith Thornton had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Elizah Moya had nine points and eight boards.
Moore finished her senior season averaging 28.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and six steals per game.
Palmer Ridge 59, Cheyenne Mountain 44
At Palmer Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain outscored the Bears 17-8 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make up the gap in a 5A/4A PPAC loss to Palmer Ridge to end the regular season.
Cheyenne Mountain finishes the season 4-8 and 2-7 in league play. Palmer Ridge (10-3, 6-3) concludes the season on a two-game winning streak.
St. Mary’s 62, Manitou Springs 49
At Manitou Springs: St. Mary’s junior Payton Kutz had a season-high 25 points for the Pirates in a 3A Tri-Peaks and regular-season finale against rival Manitou Springs.
Freshman Maeve Salveson had 18 points and Ellie Hartman scored nine for St. Mary’s (12-2, 10-2).
Manitou Springs (6-3, 6-2) was led by Avah Armour with 13 points, Alexis Harper added 11 and Alexia Vigil scored 10.
Rampart 56, Vista Ridge 53
Resurrection Christian 45, Colorado Springs Christian 40
Pine Creek 64, Widefield 35
Calhan 31, Peyton 30
Banning Lewis Academy 43, James Irwin 19
Simla 37, Evangelical Christian Academy 23
ICE HOCKEY
Coronado 7, Pueblo County 5
Kent Denver 6, Air Academy 2