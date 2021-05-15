BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Elizabeth 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Denton Damgaard hit a home run and had four RBIs to lead Cheyenne Mountain to victory in a nonconference clash with Elizabeth.
Patrick O’Donnell and Max O’Neil had an RBI each and Adam Jackson had two hits for Cheyenne in the team’s sixth straight win.
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Pine Creek 0 (5 innings)
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the 4A Pikes Peak clash with Pine Creek two innings early.
Denton Damgaard hit a three-run home run while Ben Myers and Connor Frickey had two RBIs each. Brad Helton had four strikeouts in five innings and batted in a run. Gabe Skur also had an RBI for Cheyenne.
Pine Creek’s Bobby Millhauser and Toby Jones had two hits each.
Calhan 20, Simla 1 (3 innings)
At Calhan: Calhan jumped off to a 9-0 lead after the first inning and coasted to a 2A/1A Black Forest win in three innings.
Aiden Jack hit a three-run double, while Andrew Patino, Logan Glaser, Hunter Gotschall and Josh Brecko had two RBIs each for the Bulldogs.
Gotschall struck out nine batters in four no-hit innings.
Air Academy 5, Vista Ridge 4 (8 innings)
At Vista Ridge: Air Academy scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the nonconference game with Vista Ridge, ultimately forcing extra innings where the Kadets could capitalize to score in the top of the eighth for the win.
Air Academy freshman Matt Hansen had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Kadets. Peter Tassler had three hits and one RBI.
Vista Ridge was led by Owen Glasgow with two hits and two runs batted in. Luke Singleton had two hits and an RBI.
Doherty 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Doherty found a spark in the last two innings, scoring nine runs through the sixth and seventh innings of a 4A Pikes Peak win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
David Cooper led the Spartans with four RBIs off two hits, including a home run, and Kyle Neuendorf batted in three runs. On the mound, Griffin Wells pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters and allowing three hits.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Anibal Rivera had two hits and two RBIs.
Discovery Canyon 17-17, Rampart 8-10
At Rampart: Discovery Canyon scored eight runs in the top of the seventh in the opening game of a 4A Pikes Peak doubleheader against Rampart, and scored nine in the fifth in Game 2.
Thunder senior Brandon Shepherd finished with three hits and five RBIs from Game 2. Austin Weller ended the doubleheader with seven RBIs off five hits and Cooper Babcock had five RBIs.
Jonah Johnson had five strikeouts in Game 1 and Alex Martidis earned the win in Game two with four strikeouts in three innings.
Peyton 20-19, Dolores Huerta 0-1
At Peyton: Peyton jumped out to an 11-run lead after the first inning of Game 2 in a 2A/1A Black Forest doubleheader as the Panthers clinched two dominant wins over the Scorpions.
CJ Lashley, Brandon Hussey and AJ Lashley had two RBIs each for Peyton. Logan Nickell struck out five of six batters faced, Brenton Battista had two strikeouts and Evan Neumaier collected three strikeouts in one inning.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Canon City 3
At Cañon City: Lewis-Palmer held a two-run lead through the fourth inning, but scored eight more runs in the remaining frames for a nonconference win over Cañon City.
The Rangers were led by Daulton Johnson with two hits and three RBIs. Caleb Pepper knocked in two runs and Justin Hudson had two hits and two RBIs. Matt Rhoades had four strikeouts and Hudson fanned two.
Sand Creek 7, Colorado Springs Christian 2
At Sand Creek: A six-run fourth inning pushed Sand Creek over the top in a nonconference win over Colorado Springs Christian, marking the team’s third straight win.
Austin Mollaun and Kaden Levi had two RBIs each, and Jeremy Swartz collected nine strikeouts for the Scorpions. In .2 innings of relief, Levi struck out two of three batters faced.
Joe Washburn knocked in CSCS’ lone RBI and had two hits.
Palmer Ridge 10, Liberty 5
Evangelical Christian Academy 7, Denver Christian 2
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cherry Creek 11, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Cherry Creek: Mitchell Lewis and Wyatt Furda had two goals each for Cheyenne Mountain in a nonconference loss to Cherry Creek.
Stefan Dingbaum and Kevin Papa also scored and Furda had an assist.
Lewis-Palmer 16, Pueblo West 3
Air Academy 17, Palmer 3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 19, Liberty 3
At D-20 Stadium: Air Academy held a commanding 13-0 lead at halftime and scored six more in the second half for the team’s fourth straight nonleague win of the year.
Marguerite Schipfer scored six goals and had two assists to lead Air Academy. Justine Anderson had four goals and four assists while Emma Martin, Madison Chidester and Grace Lichtenberger had three goals each. Lichtenberger had three assists and Chidester collected two.
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Palmer 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain had seven different goal scorers contribute in a nonconference win over Palmer.
Ellie Burkett had three goals and an assist while Haley Javernick, Ellie Bolio, Claire Kisielnicki and Lilly Walsh had two goals each. Ashley Gretz earned the shutout in goal for Cheyenne Mountain.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cañon City 8, St. Mary’s 0
At Cañon City: Kahlua Keller had two goals and six other Tigers scored in a nonconference win over St. Mary’s to remain undefeated. Cañon City held a 2-0 lead at halftime before scoring six goals in the second half.
Calla Wogaman, Danaye Walters, Kyndal West, Sammi Holt, Madi Nelson and Emily Burkdoll all scored for Cañon City, and Sydney Rowe had two saves in goal for the shutout.
Air Academy 4, Rampart 2
At D-20 Stadium: Air Academy trailed Rampart 2-1 at halftime of a 5A Pikes Peak clash, but the Kadets rallied to score three goals in the second half to start the season 2-0.
Capri Dewing scored a hat trick and Allie Hotz also scored for Air Academy. Lauren Attias had two assists and Jessie Sims had one.
Vanguard 2, Ellicott 0