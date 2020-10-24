Vista Ridge 32, Rampart 31 (OT)
At Garry Berry: Vista Ridge pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime, and eventually clinched a 4A Southern victory over Rampart.
Vista Ridge (2-1, 1-0) trailed by 12 points in the fourth quarter but scored two unanswered touchdowns as the clock ticked down in regulation. The Wolves scored their second TD with 26 seconds left and lined up for the go-ahead extra point, but missed, forcing overtime tied at 25.
Vista Ridge got the ball to start the overtime period and scored on its second play from scrimmage as Brayden Dorman found Keyon Burris in the end zone for the third time Saturday. The extra point was successful this time to give the Wolves the lead early in OT.
Leaning on its run game, Rampart (2-1, 1-1) marched down the field and scored on its first possession, and went for two and the win.
Cale Cormaney kept the ball and swung to his right, only to be taken down by receiver turned safety, Isaiah Garcia, at the goal line.
“(Garcia) is one of our starting wide receivers, but we worked him this week on defense where we needed him more,” said Vista Ridge coach Jason Cauley. “He will come up and hit you and he made a great play at the goal line.”
The Wolves had a negative 35 yards rushing, but made up for it as Dorman finished with his third 300-yard game of the season, throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns. Burris had 13 catches for 125 yards, and Brandon Hills had seven receptions for 137 yards.
Rand Butler, Logan Candelaria and Cormaney scored for Rampart in regulation.
Moffat County 35, Elizabeth 21
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth strung together a quick fourth-quarter recovery facing a 28-point deficit, but ran out of time in a 2A West loss to Moffat County.
Jason Weber completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jace Perez, and Elizabeth recovered a Moffat County fumble on the following drive, putting the Cardinals in enemy territory. Weber found Ryan Connelley for a short touchdown with less than a minute to play. The ensuing onside kick attempt was recovered by the Bulldogs to end regulation and the attempted comeback.
Pikes Peak Christian 12, Simla 6
At Simla: Following a first-quarter touchdown, Pikes Peak Christian shut out the Cubs for the remaining three quarters while regaining the lead with touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to remain undefeated.
Limon 42, Colorado Springs Christian 7
Strasburg 56, Banning Lewis Academy 0