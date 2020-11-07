PC FOOTBALL.jpg

Legend 21, Pine Creek 20

At Legend: Pine Creek battled back after falling into a 14-point deficit in the first half, but the rally fell just short after missing the game-tying field goal in the final two minutes of regulation.

Beau Freyler had a 28-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to kick off the Eagle revival. Josiah Roy passed for a 15-yard early in the fourth quarter, to tie the game at 14, but Legend responded with a 40-yard touchdown. Roy ran for a two-yard touchdown late in the game to put Pine Creek within 1.

After missing the first two games of the season due to COVID quarantine, Pine Creek (2-1) will end the regular season next week against Regis Jesuit.

Discovery Canyon 54, Niwot 0

At Don Breese Stadium: Discovery Canyon started slow, but kicked it into high gear in the third quarter, scoring 33 points after halftime, and added 14 more in the fourth.

A 4-yard rush by Ayden Emmons put the Thunder on the board late in the second before a 40-yard pass from Trevin Alessio to Kenneth Paison kicked off the high-scoring third quarter. Dylan Ruane had a 22-yard rushing touchdown and Emmons collected his second touchdown of the day midway through the third with a 39-yard score. Grey Yocum had a one-yard touchdown run and Michael Hanna had a 30-yard touchdown.

The Thunder (3-3, 3-2 3A Colorado) scored two special teams touchdowns in the third quarter with punt returns by Devon Scriber and Sam Janes.

Lewis-Palmer 23, Pueblo Central 13

At Pueblo Central: Lewis-Palmer gained a 12-point edge in the first quarter and added 11 more in the second half all the while holding the Wildcats scoreless through three before halting a fourth-quarter comeback.

The win marked the third straight for Lewis-Palmer before closing out the regular season against Discovery Canyon next week.

Battle Mountain 41, Liberty 0

Mesa Ridge 65, Air Academy 0

Prospect Ridge 20, Banning Lewis Academy 14

Calhan 16, Dolores Huerta Prep 6