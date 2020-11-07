At Legend: Pine Creek battled back after falling into a 14-point deficit in the first half, but the rally fell just short after missing the game-tying field goal in the final two minutes of regulation.
Beau Freyler had a 28-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to kick off the Eagle revival. Josiah Roy passed for a 15-yard early in the fourth quarter, to tie the game at 14, but Legend responded with a 40-yard touchdown. Roy ran for a two-yard touchdown late in the game to put Pine Creek within 1.
After missing the first two games of the season due to COVID quarantine, Pine Creek (2-1) will end the regular season next week against Regis Jesuit.
Discovery Canyon 54, Niwot 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Discovery Canyon started slow, but kicked it into high gear in the third quarter, scoring 33 points after halftime, and added 14 more in the fourth.
A 4-yard rush by Ayden Emmons put the Thunder on the board late in the second before a 40-yard pass from Trevin Alessio to Kenneth Paison kicked off the high-scoring third quarter. Dylan Ruane had a 22-yard rushing touchdown and Emmons collected his second touchdown of the day midway through the third with a 39-yard score. Grey Yocum had a one-yard touchdown run and Michael Hanna had a 30-yard touchdown.
The Thunder (3-3, 3-2 3A Colorado) scored two special teams touchdowns in the third quarter with punt returns by Devon Scriber and Sam Janes.
Lewis-Palmer 23, Pueblo Central 13
At Pueblo Central: Lewis-Palmer gained a 12-point edge in the first quarter and added 11 more in the second half all the while holding the Wildcats scoreless through three before halting a fourth-quarter comeback.
The win marked the third straight for Lewis-Palmer before closing out the regular season against Discovery Canyon next week.
Lancer, Mustafa Doria (1), is escorted out of bounds by Battle Mountain’s, Elijah Morales (21), during Liberty’s 41-0 loss to the Huskies Saturday November 7, 2020 at Garry Berry Stadium. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
