Palmer 21, Widefield 6
At Garry Berry: Jaiveon Kendrick had a 53-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, giving Palmer its first lead of the game, and the Terrors didn’t look back in a 4A I-25 league win over Widefield.
Palmer scored eight points in the fourth quarter and shut out the Gladiators in the second half.
Gabriel Sagura scored Widefield’s lone touchdown.
Palmer is 2-2 and 2-1 in league play, while Widefield is 0-2.
Coronado 24, Cheyenne Mountain 13
At Garry Berry: Coronado claimed a 17-0 edge after the first quarter and hung on for the win, despite a second-half comeback for Cheyenne Mountain.
The Cougars (2-2, 2-1) forced two turnovers on downs in the first quarter that led to touchdowns, and nailed a field goal early.
Cheyenne Mountain (2-2, 2-1) began to surge in the second quarter, but a fumble on the 4-yard line kept it out of the end zone in the first half.
Daymond Hill finally broke through in the third quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run, followed by a 12-yard rush by Zach Johnson in the fourth quarter to make it a four-point game.
Coronado’s Jayden Rempel ran in a 5-yard touchdown to give the Cougars some breathing room with about a minute left in regulation.
Peyton 51, Trinidad 0
At Trinidad: Peyton jumped out to a 30-point lead after the first quarter, and added another 21 points before halftime as the Panthers ran away with a rebound 1A Tri-Peaks victory following a shutout last week.
Sophomore Gunner Graham passed for 161 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Iley Tuttle twice for 109 yards.
Brandon Hussey led the charge on the ground with 54 yards on five carries. Riley Murr and Graham had 36 and 34 rushing yards, respectively.
Peyton is 3-1 and 2-1 in 1A Tri-Peaks.
Platte Canyon 28, Banning Lewis Academy 7
At Platte Canyon: Turnovers deflated Banning Lewis Academy in a 1A Foothills loss to Platte Canyon.
The Stallions got down to the Platte Canyon 26-yard line early in the second quarter, but a fumble led to a 64-yard touchdown run by the Huskies as Banning Lewis faced a 14-point deficit.
An interception a few minutes later, however, led to Banning Lewis’ lone touchdown as Rickey Fletcher found himself in the end zone following a 29-yard reception.
The Stallions (2-2, 2-2) moved deep in the Platte Canyon zone once more in the fourth quarter, but a pass was intercepted at the 5-yard line and the Huskies ran out the clock.
Dolores Huerta Prep 12, Pikes Peak Christian 6
At Pikes Peak Christian: A fourth-quarter touchdown lifted the Scorpions to victory over Pikes Peak Christian in an A-8 Southern clash, handing the Eagles their first loss of the year.
Pikes Peak Christian falls to 3-1 and 2-1 in league play.