BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Pueblo South 60
At F-FC: The Trojans bounced back from a season-opening loss with a dominant performance that featured a 24-12 second quarter and 23-7 third.
Lewis-Palmer 72, D’Evelyn 43
At D’Evelyn: Lewis-Palmer (3-0) took it to the hosts, outscoring the Jaguars 21-6 in the first quarter before a 24-14 third quarter turned it into a blowout.
Cheyenne Mountain 70, Sunrise Christian 57
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Javonte Johnson almost tallied a triple-double to lead the Indians. The Cheyenne Mountain senior scored 28 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Wade Jones had 15 points and Jack Osinski added 14 points and five rebounds to power the Indians (4-0), who built a double-digit lead by halftime.
Manitou Springs 78, Delta 67
At Faith Christian: Caleb Allen scored 23 points and Joah Armour added 22 for the Mustangs, who scored 32 points in the third quarter after trailing by 11 at the half. Isaiah Thomas tallied 13 points for Manitou Springs (2-1), and Joey Allen added 12.
St. Mary’s 84, Kent Denver 60
At Kent Denver: Luke Stockelman and Sam Howery put on an offensive show to lead the Pirates. Stockelman tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Howery added 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Cyrus Hernandez was also in double figures for St. Mary’s (3-0) with 12 points.
Rampart 84, Liberty 66
At Mountain Vista: Rampart (1-2) dominated, taking a 49-27 lead at the half to pick up its first victory. Liberty (0-3) got 23 points from Josiah Sewell and 10 points and 11 rebounds from Jordon McKay.
Vista Ridge 60, Thompson Valley 42
At Fossil Ridge: Vista Ridge (2-1) led 34-25 at the half and steadily expanding the lead in the second half.
Ellicott 62, James Irwin 47
At James Irwin: Ellicott improves to 1-1, while James Irwin falls to 0-2. Jalen Higgs led the Jaguars with 15 points.
Pikes Peak Christian 40, Deer Trail 30
At Deer Trail: The Eagles (2-0) used a 16-4 third quarter to break open the game, which was tied at the half.
Peyton 35, Dayspring Christian 25
At Kiowa: Peyton (2-1) used a stingy defense and timely scoring to pick up its second win.
Calhan 66, Simla 53
At Calhan: The Bulldogs (1-1) jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and didn’t look back.
Palmer 68, Battle Mountain 60
Harrison 59, Coronado 51
Evangelical Christian Academy 65, Wiggins 42
Air Academy 61, Pueblo County 35
Thomas Jefferson 78, Falcon 46
Littleton 73, Woodland Park 62
Pueblo West 62, The Classical Academy 46
Crowley County 59, Colorado Springs School 38
Centaurus 46, Sierra 36
George Washington 71, Mesa Ridge 38
Faith Christian 60, Vanguard School 47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 57, Montrose 38
At Coronado: Mia Womack led the Bears (3-0) with 18 points and Eden Bonser added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Sydney Day had six points and eight rebounds for Palmer Ridge and Charlotte Hauke scored eight points
St. Mary’s 81, Mead 33
At St. Mary’s: Josephine Howery scored 21 points and Seneca Hackley added 20 to lead St. Mary’s. Ellie Hartman (11), Catherine Cummings (10) and Payton Kutz (10) were all in double figures as well for the Pirates (2-0). St. Mary’s led 51-15 at the half.
Mitchell 72, Jefferson 7
At Jefferson: Aalyviah Smith had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Torrai Logan added 12 points, six rebounds and two assists for Mitchell. Jaziah Wells and Amari Davis each scored 10 points for the Marauders (2-0).
Cheyenne Mountain 53, The Classical Academy 46
At TCA: The Indians (2-1) rallied from a first-quarter deficit and pulled away with a 14-8 second quarter and 19-7 third quarter. TCA (0-2) tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get all the way back.
Vanguard School 37, Manitou Springs 31
At Faith Christian: Vanguard (3-0) led by two at the half and a 10-7 third quarter put the Coursers in the driver’s seat. Grace Allen was the only player in double digits for Manitou Springs (2-1) with 13 points.
Peyton 65, Kiowa 43
At Kiowa: Kayleigh Mannering scored 22 points for Peyton, while Shelby Miller added 14 and Paige Gowen chipped in 12. The Panthers (3-0) trailed 15-11 after one quarter before a 23-8 second quarter and 20-2 third blew the game open.
Ellicott 60, Thomas MacLaren 14
At Ellicott: The Thunderhawks (2-0) scored in double figures in each quarter, while holding the opposition to six points or less in all four quarters.
Colorado Springs School 58, Crowley County 27
At Limon: The Kodiaks (1-1) were all over the Chargers from the beginning, leading 33-12 at the half and 46-15 after three quarters.
Liberty 42, Rampart 31
Harrison 54, Coronado 42
Holy Family 43, Pine Creek 32
George Washington 73, Vista Ridge 21
Simla 51, Calhan 31