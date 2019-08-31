FOOTBALL
Grand Junction 55, Palmer 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 4, Gateway 2
At Gateway: The Rams trailed by one at halftime, but needed three goals in the second half to lock in a nonconference win.
Oboyo Kuot scored a hat trick and David Peters also scored for Rampart (2-0).
Boulder 6, Air Academy 1
At Boulder: The Kadets lost for the first time since August 25, 2018 -- the last time they played Boulder.
The Panthers scored three goals in each half, while holding Air Academy to a single goal in the final 35 minutes.
Thad Dewing scored for the Kadets (1-1), assisted by Josh Granados.
SOFTBALL
Rocky Mountain 14, Elizabeth 0
At Rocky Mountain: The Lobos scored five runs in the fourth and sixth innings all the while holding Elizabeth to two hits in a nonconference win in six innings.
Elizabeth 6, Northglenn 5
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit and scored a walk-off in the sixth to defeat Northglen.
Elizabeth is 4-4.
Pueblo Centennial 10, Canon City 0
At Pueblo Centennial: Pueblo Centennial tossed a no-hitter to blank Canon City in a nonconference win. The Tigers are 1-3.
Pueblo East 24, Harrison 0
At Pueblo East: Pueblo East needed just three innings to take down the Panthers, scoring 13 runs in the first, and adding 11 more in the second.
The Panthers are 0-3.
Trojan Invitational
Pueblo County 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Carolynn Dail hit in two runs for the Trojans, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback late.
Dail and Jenisah Mora had two hits each.
Pueblo West 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans were in an eight-run hole before Mackenzie Cordova knocked in two runs in the bottom of the third, but Fountain-Fort Carson could not continue the comeback.
Torie Bass had the only other hit for the Trojans (4-5).
Arapahoe 10, Rampart 2
At Arapahoe: Brianna Jennings hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, but the Rams couldn’t bring any more runs across the rest of the way.
The Rams fall to 2-3.
Highlands Ranch 14, Pine Creek 6
VOLLEYBALL
Regis JAM Tournament
Vista Ridge 3, Platte Canyon 0
At Gold Crown: Vista Ridge defeated Platte Canyon 25-12, 25-11, 25-20. The team was led by Alexys Mcbride with seven kills. Kennady Doggett followed with six kills and Paige Spruill had five. Spruill also led the team with six aces. The Wolves had 19 aces total, averaging 6.3 per set.
Vista Ridge 3, Denver Waldorf 0
At Gold Crown: The Wolves defeated Denver Waldorf 25-8, 25-10, 25-11. Paige Spruill led the team with nine kills followed by Cece Johnson with seven.
Alexis Molia had five aces, followed by Kennady Doggett with four. Vista Ridge is 3-4.
Peyton 3, Simla 1
At Peyton: Riley Steams had 15 kills and Paige Gowen had 10 on the way to a four-set 2A Black Forest win.
Jenny Dekker led the Panthers (1-1, 1-1) with three blocks.
Golden 2, Palmer 0
Fort Collins 3, Air Academy 0