BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 3A

No. 3 Faith Christian 57, No. 14 St. Mary’s 37

At Faith Christian: St. Mary’s led Faith Christian by one at the end of the first quarter, but ran out of steam in a 3A Sweet 16 loss.

Bert Muehlbauer led the Pirates with eight points and Sam Howery had seven. St. Mary’s season ends at 19-5.

No. 5 Centauri 68, No. 12 Manitou Springs 53

At Centauri: Manitou Springs fell in the second round of the 3A state tournament, ending its season at 19-5. The Mustangs won the 3A Tri-Peaks regular season title.

CLASS 2A

Peyton 44, Denver Christian 40

At Peyton: Peyton downed Denver Christian for the Region 7 championship, marking the Panthers’ seventh straight win.

CLASS 1A

Evangelical Christian 56, Kim 49

At La Junta: ECA claimed the 1A Region 3 Bracket 3 championship led by Jason Holt who scored 20 points. Sam Mote followed with 13 points as ECA claimed its fifth-straight win.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 3A

No. 9 Vanguard 47, No. 8 Faith Christian 35

At Faith Christian: Vanguard took down Faith Christian on the road to advance to the 3A Great 8, marking the program’s most successful run in the 3A playoffs.

No. 5 Pagosa Springs 41, No. 12 Manitou Springs 16

At Pagosa Springs: Manitou Springs’ season ends in a second-round loss. The Mustangs end the year 19-5.

CLASS 2A

Del Norte 60, Peyton 48

At Del Norte: Peyton fell in the championship round of the Region 6 tournament after the Tigers outscored Peyton 21-10 in the third quarter.

Shelby Miller scored 13 points to lead the Panthers followed by Kayleigh Mannering with 10 and Annika Deanda with nine. Peyton completes the season at 19-5.